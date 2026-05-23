What Iranian Leaders Are Saying — or Threatening — as Trump Administration Seeks War’s End

As the American public waits for President Donald Trump to decide whether to attack the Iranian regime again or not, the Iranian regime has made its warlike intentions clear.

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Trump seemed to be more in favor of striking Iran again as of Saturday morning, since he had canceled all his weekend plans and posted a map showing an American flag over Iran with the comment, “United States of the Middle East?”

The Kobeissi Letter, which sometimes has the inside scoop and sometimes jumps the gun, claimed that the following deal was under consideration, extending the ceasefire by 60 days:

1. This would include a "gradual reopening" of the Strait of Hormuz 2. It would also include a commitment to discussing the "diluting or handing over" of Iran's highly enrich uranium 3. The US would ease its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and agree to sanctions relief 4. The US would also begin a phased unfreezing of Iran's assets Both sides are nearing a "memorandum of understanding" to extend a ceasefire.

The problem is that the Iranian regime has broken the ceasefire we have currently many times, and we really shouldn’t give them any relief until and unless they give us more concessions. We are the winning side in this conflict, while they merely want us to give them a little bit of respite as they rally for another round.

In fact, the Iranian parliament is drafting legislation to offer a reward of €50 million for assassinating Donald Trump. And an Iranian-tied terrorist is now in American custody after committing multiple terrorist attacks culminating in an attempt on Ivanka Trump.

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For Our VIPs: Iran-Tied Terrorist Targets Ivanka Trump as Regime Puts €50M Price on Donald’s Head

On May 14, Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Ebrahim Azizi declared, "We expect the government to pay a €50 million [roughly $58 million] reward to anyone who carried out this religious mission" of assassinating Trump. Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee member Abolfazl Zohrevand also declared his intention of orchestrating the assassination of Trump. The U.S. government has identified more than one Iranian assassination team in the U.S.

One problem that has always surfaced with Western nations that prefer not to be at war is that we have a tendency either to make deals that are compromising for us, or optimistically assume until it is too late to take the initiative that the other side must really want peace as well. This is an assumption born of cultural imperialism rather than reality. Adolf Hitler wanted war much, much more than Neville Chamberlain wanted peace. Yasser Arafat and his successor Mahmoud Abbas wanted/want their jihad to continue until Israel is wiped off the map, no matter how many American presidents pander to them. And the Islamic regime of Iran has made terrorist war its consuming focus for half a century. It is never going to stop attacking America and Israel, not as long as any members of that regime are in power.

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Donald Trump launched this operation against Iran because he recognized that we were not going to have global peace or a reduction in the massive global terrorism industry until and unless he took out the Iranian regime. He was absolutely right about that. The only concern is that he might be talked into making empty deals that only America will honor, just as only America was willing to honor the ceasefire. Trump wants gas prices to go down, which is very understandable, but sometimes reality doesn’t provide an easy solution to a particular economic problem. And if we make a deal that is beneficial to the Iranian regime’s continued existence, we will be feeling the effects much longer than a temporary swing in gas prices.

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