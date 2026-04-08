IDF Strikes Iranian Missile Sites After Devastating Iranian Ceasefire Violation

As soon as President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with the genocidal Iranian regime, that regime began bombarding almost every country within reach, using missiles and cluster bombs. Since the regime violated the ceasefire in record time, apparently beating even the usual brief period its terror proxy Hamas maintains for ceasefires, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck back at missile sites in Iran.

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Anyone who pays attention to the Middle East knew that the Iranian regime would certainly violate the ceasefire, but it didn’t even wait two full hours to do so. The Iranian regime reportedly fired at an American installation in Baghdad, Iraq, and at civilian targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Israel. Because the Iranian regime hates Israel more than any other country except the United States, the tiny Jewish state was particularly hard hit.

🚨 Back-to-Back missile attacks fired by Iran at central Israel, including Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/MV3rApoyu2 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 7, 2026

On Wednesday morning, following the Tuesday night ceasefire announcement and the Iranian missile and cluster bomb barrages, IDF posted on X, “In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF has ceased fire in the operation against Iran, and is highly prepared to respond defensively against any violation.” One missile strike earlier this week injured a mother and baby in Israel and the Iranian regime also murdered two generations of the same Israeli family in a single hit.

LAST NIGHT SUMMARY:



- 3:20 am: Three consecutive waves of missile attacks were launched from Iran toward central Israel. No casualties reported.



- 5:42 am: A cluster munition missile was fired from Iran toward northern Israel. Four people were injured: a couple in their 40s… pic.twitter.com/tYoj2RRCZW — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 6, 2026

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It is perfectly understandable therefore that Israeli forces are striking back on behalf of their people. “Overnight, the IDF conducted a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting missile launch sites and launchers across Iran, in order to significantly degrade its launching capabilities,” the military’s X post announced. “Simultaneously, in Lebanon, the IDF is continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against Hezbollah. The IDF will continue to operate across all fronts to defend Israel.”

Hezbollah is an Iranian terror proxy. Israel has had to fight this war on two fronts. And since Hezbollah will almost certainly see the ceasefire as an opportunity, just as the Iranian regime did and as Hamas does, Israel is likely to continue fighting a war on two fronts.

Related: Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, U.S. Installation Amid Ceasefire Announcement

‼️ In 10 minutes, the IDF completed the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.



The strike targeted 100+ Hezbollah headquarters, military arrays, & command-and-control centers in Beirut, Beqaa and southern Lebanon, including:



•… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 8, 2026

Such Iranian ceasefire violations, and the fact that the people leading Iran, including Seyed Abbas Araghchi, have been working for the terrorist dictatorship for literally decades, make the American government’s claim that there has been regime change in Iran thoroughly mystifying. If there is one thing the world saw last night, it is that there has been no regime change in Iran, and that the terrorists who have spent almost half a century building up a global terror network cannot even hold themselves to the most basic ceasefire agreement without restarting the killing in the name of Allah. Hopefully, Donald Trump will realize these jihadis are not trustworthy and take them out before they kill yet more innocent people.

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As much as Americans want peace, the war with the Iranian regime will not end so long as there is a single leader of it in power. They are fundamentalist Muslim fanatics who believe that jihad is a moral duty and Allah has given them a mission to destroy the West and especially America. Like ceasefires with Hamas and the terror-funding Palestinian Authority, any ceasefire with the Iranian regime is by definition temporary, a mere lull in hostilities as it reorganizes.

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