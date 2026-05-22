West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oh, Now We See Why Democrats Love Homeless Drug Addicts

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, where this week, Oregon voters spanked Democrats. Not a typo.

Washington leftists coined a new type of "refugee," and taxpayers discover that they're underwriting the cosmetic surgeries of prison inmates.

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Spencer Pratt takes the lead in fundraising in the Los Angeles mayor's race — and in political ads.

And I discovered this week why there's an incentive for Democrats to keep drugged-out zombies on the streets.

It's all coming up on this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, so let's get after it!

Didn't see this coming

The first one to report voter fraud and impersonation in California was not James O'Keefe, who completely laid bare what voter fraud was going on at L.A.'s Skid Row in his reporting that led to an indictment this week, but a citizen journalist/street photographer, JJ Smith, in San Francisco's version of Skid Row, called The Tenderloin.

And before we go any further, yes, the name "Skid Road," which became "Skid Row," was coined in Seattle and was uniquely that city's term for the area filled with boozy down-and-outers, until it became a term denoting every city's impoverished, homeless areas in the pit of downtowns everywhere.

Because I know you're wondering, in Seattle, loggers would send their felled trees down a huge hill slopped with goose grease to Henry Yesler's mill. The logs would skid to a halt in the grittiest part of the city, into the water, and the West was built. Eventually, that's where the neediest of men ended up, looking for jobs, food, booze, and loose women. Voila! Skid Row.

San Francisco's Skid Row is The Tenderloin, where JJ Smith grew up, and as an adult, he chronicles it with his smartphone. I had him on the livestream of the Adult in the Room Podcast to talk about his story, which I first wrote about in Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act.

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In the first few seconds of the video below, you can see a woman paying a line of mostly men, most of whom are high on drugs, $5.00 to sign petitions in the names of other people who are actual voters, whose identities she plucks from a list.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Clueless LA Mayor Candidate Just Torched Her Campaign With This Dumb Idea

What I wasn't prepared for was the evidence of MediCal fraud occurring openly on the streets. This is what Smith was initially inspired to chronicle, he told me. Oh, and he finds it all the time.

At minute 17:30, he directs me to one of his latest videos in which he chronicles men providing on-the-street urine tests, DNA scraping, in the name of what exactly? Fraud. The individuals hand over their names, social security numbers, and, if they have one, MediCal cards, and suddenly Medicaid gets billed for all manner of procedures in their name.

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Don't you wonder if this zombieland is allowed to thrive because the Democrats benefit from it?

Illegal and Not Rare: LA Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Doing That Thing That Never Happens... in Voter Scam

Palate cleanser

Spencer Pratt out-raised the commie, Karen Bass, or, as Pratt calls her, "Karen Basura," which every first-year Spanish student knows means garbage.

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Bass, the incompetent incumbent, who gets the hook-up from unions, raked in $497,859.56. Pratt came in at $538,478.42. And now the clowns in the L.A. news outlets are paying attention.

Pratt's spending on his own ads, and as Aaron's excellent piece Why This Veteran Political Journalist Thinks Spencer Pratt Could Win in Los Angeles points out, these ads build a permission structure for voters to give the guy a chance, even though he's not a DEI hire.

Content creators, AI experts, and DJs are interpreting Pratt's messaging their own way.

This one is my current favorite. Check out his other hilarious pieces as well.





Three words: Trump with cornrows.

Oregon poll

I reported this week that it's Primary Election Day in the People's Republic of Oregon, and the 'People' Want Revenge that 83% of the Oregon voting public hated Governor Tina Kotek's transportation and 6-cent/gallon gas tax increases.

Vote for the Normal Guy: Spencer Pratt Asks Google Why He Can See His Burned-Down House on Their Maps and Gets an 'Answer'

In the end, though they're probably still counting mail-in ballots — see the first story for how easy it is to game that system — 82+ percent of the voters said hell no. Read my linked story to read about the outrageous ways in which the unfortunately-named governor tried to muscle through that wholesale check jack.

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Christine Drazan sustained her lead through a late onslaught by Chris Dudley and Ed Diehl and became the GOP governor's candidate. This could be her year. Fingers crossed.

See if you can spot the scam I

Seattle gay activists want money to help "tens of thousands" trans refugees pouring into the area. The hysterical activists with pink hair assert that these transfugees are undergoing a "genocide" and need free housing stat because it's an emergency!

See if you can spot the scam II

Washington GOP leader Jim Walsh just got a gander at the audit of King County (Seattle) grant money, and it will come as no surprise to learn that the Democrats and socialists running the joint don't know where the money went.

These media reports of fraudulent government grants and direct payments at the state, county and city levels are coming every day now.

Fraudulent grants and direct payments cost WA working families billions of dollars every year. https://t.co/OoAGHj8Yuq — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) May 20, 2026

See if you can spot the scam III

NEW: The WA Dept of Corrections has spent over $4.8 million on "gender affirming" care for convicted felons in prison since 2019, with costs accelerating sharply in recent years — including nearly $400,000 paid through Medicaid even after WA Democrats moved to cut Medicaid… pic.twitter.com/7XbmJYJOjT — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 19, 2026

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The federal Department of Justice is also investigating Washington for putting men in women's prisons.

See if you can spot the... oh, never mind

The 43-year-old nepo baby socialist who runs Seattle has just ordered cops not to arrest anyone taking drugs on the street. See story number one on how well that will work out for everybody.

Seattle's not just dying, it's committing suicide.

HOLLLY cow. Remember Seattle's new Socialist mayor, Katie Wilson? She's the one who is 43 and has relied on her parents to pay her bills. Well check THIS out.



She just ordered cops to NOT ARREST offenders for open drug use citywide.



Yep. You're watching the real-time… pic.twitter.com/mmNeuWGvmA — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) May 20, 2026

Mosque shooting

One of the San Diego shooters at the mosque, attended by two 9/11 hijackers, was released from a mental lock-up the day before.

Yes a source said that Caleb Vazquez, the Islamic Center attacker was released from a 5150 hold the day before. https://t.co/UHDHl7fE6K pic.twitter.com/kQh0PrA2Yk — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 21, 2026

Cops are still sorting out details but believe that one shooter of Mexican heritage and another teen, who's white, were white supremacists. We'll wait to hear the entire story before weighing in. Things sound a little hinky with this case, to say the least.

Ghouls: You Don't Hurt Enough, California — Gavin Newsom and Democrats LOVE $7/Gallon Gas



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Good News

The Liberty Counsel just got a huge win by getting a permanent injunction against the Oakland Unified School District for blocking the Christian Good News Clubs from using school facilities.

It turns out, if you allow all manner of trans and satan clubs, you've got to make room for the Holy Spirit, too.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

The PNW in full glory.

Pacific Northwest… I love you! pic.twitter.com/m8rQFfzrv1 — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) May 21, 2026

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