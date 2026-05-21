A Man Plowed His Car Into a Crowd in Italy, but He Has a Perfectly Good Explanation

Yes, okay, Salim El Koudri did drive his car into a crowd in Modena, Italy, last Saturday, maiming a couple of people for life (they both had to have their legs amputated) and injuring five others. But these are the days of compassion, the days when we know that the perpetrator of a crime has to be understood as articulating a grievance that we all must rush to assuage, and the era of empathy, when we don’t care nearly as much for amputated legs as we do for hurt feelings, if the legs are not attached to the right person and the feelings are.

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And in this case, the feelings are made to order: Salim El Koudri carried out his cry for help in Modena because, you see, he is a victim of… yes, you guessed it: racism.

Remix News reported Monday that El Koudri knows exactly how modern-day Europe works (and you can throw North America in there as well). He knew, when he was apprehended, just what he needed to say in order to ensure that the wheels of the compassionate state would start turning in his favor. In explaining why he committed this particular act of vehicular jihad, he said: “I’m bullied, marginalized, and I live in a racist country.”

Genius move, El Koudri! Some people complain that the great masses of Muslim migrants who have streamed into Europe in recent years have no interest in assimilation, but you can’t say that about Salim El Koudri. He has already mastered what used to be known as the Officer Krupke Defense, after the cop in West Side Story to whom a hoodlum sings: “I'm depraved on account I'm deprived!”

Salim El Koudri, you see, is depraved on account of the fact that through no fault of his own, he finds himself in Italy, and has to put up with racism and discrimination all the livelong day. The poor devil! Before you start judging him for plowing his Citroen into a crowd of innocent people, just think for a moment about how you’d feel.

El Koudri, you see, “was born in Seriate, near Bergamo, to Moroccan parents and lived alone in Ravarino, in the province of Modena.” You might think that he would consider himself an Italian, like the overwhelming majority of second-generation immigrants in the United States until the glory days of multiculturalism and diversity began. Instead, El Koudri is a perpetual outsider, an eternal victim, who would have us believe that the terrible trials he supposedly must endure in Italy led him to snap in a way that anyone should be able to understand.

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And this noxious stew of responsibility evasion and excuse-making has buyers. Massimo Mezzetti, the mayor of Modena, waved away calls for El Koudri to be shipped back to Morocco. That cannot be done, Mezzetti explained, because the poor dear might be mistreated there. And so Italian taxpayers simply have to put up with his presence and pay for his upkeep, no matter how many crowds he drives into.

If only Massimo Mezzetti cared as much about the well-being of native Italians as he does about Muslim migrants and Islamic jihadis. But caring about the native population, you see, would be “far right,” and heavens to betsy, we can’t have that.

Meanwhile, like so very many Islamic jihadis, El Koudri is crazy: “He had previously received psychiatric treatment in 2022 for schizoid personality disorder.” Mental illness is European officials’ favorite way to ignore and dismiss incidents of Islamic jihad. They don’t admit that such a thing as Islamic jihad even exists, and so classify jihadis as mentally ill on a routine basis, no matter how implausible the label is in any particular case.

Related: Covering for Islam

Yet this is a peculiar mental illness indeed. The overwhelming number of people who are suffering from psychiatric disorders that make them want to ram people with their cars and then get out and stab some more are Muslims. What a remarkable coincidence! Could there possibly be another explanation for these repeating occurrences? Or would it be “Islamophobic” to speculate about that?

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El Koudri actually seems to be more of a jihadi than a lunatic. In 2021, he applied for a job, writing on the job application: “You have to hire me as an employee. F**king Christian bastards. You and your Jesus Christ on the cross, I’ll burn it.” Charming. And his hostility to Christians may have contributed to his desire to wage jihad in Italy.

Now, however, he has played the trump card of all trump cards, insisting that he is a victim of racism. Salim El Koudri knows how the game is played. And he is playing it to win.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and patriots.

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