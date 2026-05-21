Peep the Parade of Horribles Virginia Dems Were Ready to Foist on America

Thank God and the Virginia Supreme Court that Democrats' far-left redistricting power-grab got kicked to the curb. Lest you thought that the worst thing about that despicable machination was simply that Virginia Republican voters would be disenfranchised, read on and be enlightened.

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Virginia Democrats weren’t just trying to shut out their right-leaning neighbors from having a voice in the U.S. House, you know. And they certainly weren’t planning to install fair-minded, rational legislators to represent the interests of all Virginians in D.C.

Rather, the Democrats who greedily gerrymandered Old Dominion saw the state as merely a stepping stone from which they could hoist a veritable freak show of far-left operatives onto the entire country. Remember: Every single representative and senator in the U.S. Congress has a say in federal legislation. They make the laws by which all Americans are bound. So when leftists in a far-away state lie, cheat, steal, bully, or redistrict Republican reps out of the running, they grab power on the national level, and it affects you and me in our states on the other side of the country.

ABC News ran a profile of some of the would-be U.S. House reps who have dropped out of the race, now that they would actually have run in districts where normal Americans can vote. But had the Supreme Court in Virginia not ruled the gerrymander attempt unconstitutional, these radicals would be in the U.S. Capitol come January, merrily making laws with nationwide effect.

First up is "Bree" Fram:

Col. Bree Fram, a transgender woman who came out and transitioned while serving in the Air Force and who had joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its ban on transgender individuals in the military, suspended her [sic] campaign for the proposed 11th District. She [sic] would have been mounting a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. James Walkinshaw regardless of which map was in place.

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Imagine if we had been screwed by this Biden administration, "FU, traditional military" officer fashioning law at the national level:

Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a trans U.S. Space Force official spoke to the U.S. Air Force about inclusion and DEMANDED everyone to respect LGBTQ people and use pronouns.



The world is laughing at us pic.twitter.com/I9gftUQWYX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2024

It's no coincidence that the Biden admin made this mentally ill person a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Space Force, the military branch founded by President Trump in his first term.

“I am deeply disappointed by the Court’s decision to overturn the map approved by Virginia voters and the consequences it could have on the country,” Fram posted on Substack. “With only five weeks before early primary voting, the ruling left this campaign without sufficient time and resources to meaningfully pivot to the previous district and have the kind of substantive debate voters deserve."

Honey, no amount of time or resources could've transformed the psychosis you're selling into anything that normal people are buying.

Bullet: dodged.

Virginia donks were also trying to shove an intensely partisan high-ranking member of former special counsel Jack Smith's lawfare squad into our federal legislation:

J.P. Cooney, who had launched a bid for the 7th District and was the top deputy for former special counsel Jack Smith, who led investigations into President Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 election and alleged mishandling of classified documents, suspended his campaign last Friday.

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That should settle any doubts that Democrats are ramping up to use the entire House of Representatives as a giant club with which to beat the duly elected chief executive.

Related: Why Are Democrats So Afraid of Black Voters Having a Choice?

Gun-grabber Dan Helmer is also giving up:

After years of work and multiple vetoes, the assault weapons ban I authored has been signed into law - the first in the South.



We’ve taken on the gun lobby, passed it through the legislature, and now delivered. This is a major step toward safer communities across Virginia. pic.twitter.com/IyhbzOwqHz — Dan Helmer (@HelmerVA) May 15, 2026

Dan Helmer, a Virginia state delegate who had also launched a bid for the redrawn 7th District, said last Friday he had ended his campaign. “While I'm incredibly disappointed at tonight's news, I can't say I'm surprised. The MAGA playbook is straightforward: if you can't win at the ballot box, pack the courts… While our candidacy for Congress has ended, the path forward is clear: as I've said consistently, we need reform of the courts, here in Virginia, and in the federal judiciary,” he wrote in a statement on X.

That's rich. Democrats aren't even hiding the fact that they intend to "fix" Orange Man Bad's "packed" Supreme Court by packing it with 11 more justices whom they handpick to rubberstamp radical leftist laws.

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Virginia is a valuable case study in what Democrats do when they get power: They immediately run as far and as hard to the left as they can, cramming and grasping and leaping and seizing every possible advantage while they have a hold on power.

Americans rejected far-left craziness and lawlessness in 2024. God willing, they'll do it again in November.

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