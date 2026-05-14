Why Are Democrats So Afraid of Black Voters Having a Choice?

This video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ barely suppressed conniption over recent Democrat gerrymandering losses in the courts is making the rounds. As my prolific colleague, Matt Margolis, points out, Jeffries seems to be barely holding it together. Look at that plastered-on smile:

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Hakeem Jeffries loses it when called out for his unconstitutional racist gerrymandering scheme.



JEFFRIES: Who lost?



RAJU: YOU LOST! In court.



JEFFRIES: Did the voters lose?



RAJU: The Democrats did. Do you take personal responsibility for an ultimately foolish effort? pic.twitter.com/2ryGiBVnjP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2026

When the SCOTUS handed down its decision on Louisiana v. Callais on April 29, followed by the Virginia Supreme Court blowing up the left's unconstitutional gerrymander effort in their state on May 8, Democrats everywhere lost their s**t. They contemplated extreme measures, including ejecting and replacing an entire state supreme court.

But have you noticed? Democrats’ hysteria over the loss of their precious gerrymandered racial vote farms appears to be more than anguish over a mere strategic setback. The level of unhinged rage suggests that, deep down in the foulest pit of their psyches, something darker and more despicable is at play. Their wrath reads more like a reaction to stymied entitlement or, dare I say, ownership of a certain demographic and its votes. Maybe it’s just me, but I find it very uncomfortable.

“But Athena, you’re white! You can’t have an opinion on this.” Fine, I will turn to a black voice to explain what I mean.

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It began when Democrat Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta posted on X, hyperventilating the left's tired canard that this latest outrage was just like Jim Crow!

The new Jim Crow will be defeated like the old Jim Crow.



We were tired then, but not defeated.

We are tired now, but we will not be defeated.



Weeping may endure for a night, but the morning is coming. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 8, 2026

Black conservative broadcaster Isaiah L. Carter smacked him down in a breathtaking X monologue (asterisks added to strong language):

Shut your b***h a*s up. Black people have been objectively LIBERATED from the Democrat Party Machine's VOTE CATTLE plantations, aka "majority Black Congressional districts." Your party geofenced our people into zones where the ONLY choices ever allowed on offer were of DEMOCRATS. Plantation overseers masquerading as elected officials; and a slave-catcher class now comprised of loud, obnoxious Black women and self-righteous male c*********s like yourself have done NOTHING but manage the decline of our neighborhoods, cities and states under the rule of the Machine. Y'all got WAY too comfortable with full ownership of the Black vote after the Civil Rights movement, and now, Black people are FINALLY free to make decisions FOR OURSELVES; to choose who WE want to align with instead of allowing professional-managerial class Democrat porch sitters to dictate who we vote for. The "New Jim Crow"? Nigga, you were ENFORCEMENT FOR THE NEW JIM CROW. And now, for the first time in nearly SEVEN DECADES, y'all are gonna have to COMPETE for power, instead of taking it for granted. May the odds ever be in your favor, homeboy.

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In other words, Democrats can't handle it when black people are free to make their own choices because they might not choose what the party lords want them to choose. This is why they've spent years racially gerrymandering them into vote ghettos where the only choice is entrenched, corrupt, Marxist representation.

What about the Dems' claim that black candidates can't win when white people are part of the voting mix? Here is another black voice on that subject, Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt (although the fact that he is a Republican disqualifies him from blackness, according to some on the left). Here, he explains that white voters are perfectly capable of electing black leadership, and, actually, who cares what color people are anyway?

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) is not concerned if there are zero Black Republicans in Congress. pic.twitter.com/5LEg2wAv57 — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) April 30, 2026

Remember, kids: A choice between a radical leftist and a far leftist isn’t a choice. But today's Democrats simply do not trust black people to make their own decisions. Look how they fight against black parents being able to choose schools for their kids!

One-party rule isn’t good for anyone or anything — not for a city, a district, a state, or a country. And not for a captive demographic, either. Enjoy your long-awaited freedom of choice, black voters!

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Related: Black Americans Are Fed up With Democrats Calling Them Stupid and Ignorant, and It’s Hilarious

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