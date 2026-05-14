Polymarket: Thomas Massie Now Predicted to LOSE Reelection (Buh-Bye!)

When you’ve gone out of your way to brand yourself as the last morally pure, ideologically consistent man in D.C., your Achilles’ heel is very specific: The moment you’re exposed as being just as self-serving, hypocritical, and full of feces as everyone else, your career is over.

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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) built his brand on being so dedicated to transparency, integrity, and libertarian values that not even the president of the United States could get him to budge. Love him or hate him, Massie lives by a moral code: He believes what he believes, and if you don’t like it, too frickin’ bad.

And for a very long time, this brand identity kept his congressional seat safe. Even as he (repeatedly) infuriated the Republican Party by voting against key bills and policies, most conservatives shrugged their shoulders, figuring, “Sure, it’s a shame Massie didn’t support it, but we’ve gotta respect his heartfelt convictions… right?”

When the Democrats controlled Congress, Massie’s unreliability didn’t matter — because conservative bills wouldn’t pass anyway. And when the GOP’s margins in the House were larger, we could afford Massie’s grandstanding.

But our calculus began to change when the House margins narrowed to a whisker, as we discussed in July:

If there were 218 men and women in the House of Representatives who voted just like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), this world would be a much better place. Corruption, waste, and stupid spending priorities would be a distant memory. Fiscal sanity would be restored. And our (still spiraling) budget deficit would finally, at long last, be addressed. And if there were 250+ Thomas Massies in Congress? Oh, baby! Fiscal conservatives would be dancing in the streets, partying like it’s Mardi Gras at Galt’s Gulch. Alas, there aren’t 250+ other Thomas Massies running around Capitol Hill. Nor is there another 217. There’s only one. And that’s a problem. In a closely divided House of Representatives, just one Thomas Massie is a luxury the GOP can no longer afford.

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This new calculus — plus a flood of nasty allegations about hush money, an ex-girlfriend, and NDAs — is why Massie is now projected to LOSE his bid for reelection:

JUST IN: Thomas Massie's reelection odds are tanking amid hush money allegations from an ex-girlfriend.



He's now projected to be unseated. pic.twitter.com/GGMvh2zj5e — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 13, 2026

NEW FRONTRUNNER: Ed Gallrein now leads Thomas Massie for the first time in the KY-04 Republican primary and has a 55% chance to win pic.twitter.com/ZnvXjSgq2q — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) May 13, 2026

Axios broke the shocking story on May 12: “Thomas Massie’s Ex Accuses Him of Hush Money Offer”:

A former girlfriend of Rep. Thomas Massie accused him this week of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against his close ally, Rep. Victoria Spartz. Why it matters: Cynthia West's accusation surfaced a week before Massie's May 19 primary. […] West told Axios she broke her silence because she resented Massie for speaking about the need for transparency when it came to releasing the Epstein files — even as, she alleges, he attempted to silence her with cash when she accused an ally of his, Spartz (R-Ind.), of wrongdoing. West worked in Spartz's office for about six weeks after Massie, West's boyfriend at the time, arranged it.

After she broke up with Massie, West said, she was fired by Spartz, who has a reputation as one of the "worst bosses on the Hill," according to Legistorm.

This March, according to a proposed agreement obtained by Axios, West was offered a $60,000 settlement in her wrongful termination complaint against Spartz. But it came with a nondisclosure agreement that West refused to sign, she said.

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Rep. Massie denies the allegations and has threatened to sue those who repeat them:

I hope you have good lawyers when this is over. Why do you still assert that the NDA allegedly offered by Spartz office (or House employment office) would have prevented her from talking about me? Perhaps you should clarify that you’re making that part up? — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) May 13, 2026

(Sam J. of our sister site, Twitchy, also covered the controversy, if you’d like to learn more.)

Only a handful of people are qualified to evaluate the merits of these allegations, and I ain’t one of ‘em. Are they plausible? Absolutely — this is an incumbent politician running for his eighth congressional term! He wouldn’t be the first Republican to “go native” after tasting the good life in D.C.

In Massie’s profession, hypocrisy and duplicity are practically a way of life.

But is it suspicious that these allegations came to light just as he’s fighting for his political life against President Donald Trump and most of the MAGAverse? Of course! Timing and context are both relevant; arguing otherwise is foolish.

Which is why, instead of focusing on the merits of the allegations, it’s smarter to analyze the fallout: True or false, slander or lies, these allegations are destroying Massie’s career.

It’s not just reflected in the predictive markets. We’re also seeing it in his district’s latest polling:

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Thomas Massie vs Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein GOP PRIMARY poll



🔴 Ed Gallrein: 52.8% (+7.7)

🔴 Thomas Massie: 45.1%

🟡 Unsure: 2.1%

(With leaners)



The primary is this coming TUESDAY@QuantusInsights | 5/11-12 | N=908LV pic.twitter.com/JmtKCcSLpz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: ED GALLREIN JUST SURPASSED THOMAS MASSIE AS THE NEW FAVORITE IN KENTUCKY’S GOP PRIMARY!



A fresh poll has Trump-backed Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein leading incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie 48.3% to 43.1% among likely Republican voters in KY-4 — with undecideds breaking heavily… pic.twitter.com/cvH3DTnPt2 — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) May 14, 2026

In 2024, Rep. Massie won reelection by 99.6%. He’s proven himself a scrappy, hard-nosed candidate — and his home state of Kentucky seems to admire libertarian-leaning Republicans, à la his close friend and ally, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). For a very long time, Massie could withstand almost anything — including voting against the president, siding with the Democrats, grandstanding with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cal.), and accidentally “outing” innocent people on the House floor. Massie even claimed that any of his colleagues who opposed his fixation on the so-called Epstein Files had “voted to protect pedophiles.”

But he can’t withstand this. It’s a deathblow to his entire brand identity.

Now his critics are demanding the release of the so-called Massie Files! Here’s his ex-girlfriend-turned-accuser, Cynthia West, in her own words:

Thomas Massie’s (@RepThomasMassie) accuser Cynthia West released a powerful video that essentially calls Massie a liar:



“Speaking the truth about powerful people comes with attacks, intimidation, and smears. I expected that.”



As I just pointed out, Members of Congress have more… https://t.co/tOONja7cmG pic.twitter.com/obDOVMY1OB — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 13, 2026

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The Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th district is just five days away (May 19). There’s not enough time for Massie to put these allegations in the rearview mirror: not enough runway, not enough goodwill.

More likely than not, his congressional career is over.

Recommended: James Comey and the Deep State’s ‘Plausible Deniability’ Shell Game

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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