Faith All Over the Place, Episode 32: Divine Mercy and Praying in Tough Times

It’s been a couple of weeks, but we’re back with another fresh episode of Faith All Over the Place! This is one of those episodes where my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I had a fairly vague idea for a topic that turned into a meaningful conversation.

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We all go through seasons in our lives when praying seems difficult, and Kruiser confessed that he has recently been in one of those seasons. We pray for divine mercy when we’re in those times in our lives, and of course, we know that God is merciful. We also know that sometimes He answers our prayers differently than we want, and other times He answers them on a different timeline than we expect.

We discussed how sometimes our problem isn’t a lack of faith but a sense that we’re not deserving to have God answer our prayers. When we feel like our prayers are hitting a “brick wall,” we have to pray intentionally and listen to His Word and the Holy Spirit attentively to see if He’s answering our prayers in unexpected ways.

We also touched on the unhelpfulness of Christian clichés, even those that have a genuine basis in scripture. We also extolled the healing power of getting outside and experiencing God’s creation. We warned against getting too cerebral or emotional with our faith; it’s important to balance the head and the heart in our spiritual walk with Jesus.

Finally, we talked about how rewarding serving can be, especially in times of struggle in our lives. We joked about the idea of “mandatory service for the kingdom,” something akin to Mormon missionary work (bad example) or Israeli Defense Force service (better example). Serving others in Jesus’ name is good for what ails you.

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In our ramblings, we talked about springtime “weather windows” when you can work outside, ceiling fans — one of the best inventions ever — and the most foolproof way to get rid of Jehovah’s Witnesses when they come to your house. I hope you’ll enjoy listening to this podcast as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 31: What Happens When You Dance With the Government Funding Devil

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

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