Civilizational Suicide: We Have Become Troy

In Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming movie The Odyssey, due July 17, 2026, the Trojan Horse arrives wrapped in modern rationalism.

Nolan, a director noted for his command of causality and mechanics, saw a narrative problem in the ancient tale: why would the Trojans drag a giant wooden horse inside their city? His solution, shared with evident pride in a Time interview, was to make the horse half-submerged and sinking so the Trojans would rescue it. The Trojan claiming of the Horse became a rescue story, not one of foolishness and hubris.

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Writer and filmmaker Alain Astruc captured the deeper issue on X:

“He found a solution to what he saw as a narrative problem: why would the Trojans believe the horse was empty and drag it inside their city? His answer is to make the horse half-submerged, sinking into the sea, so the Trojans would rescue it rather than accept it as a gift.

It is a solution to a problem that never was one because it is a myth. The Trojans bring the horse inside because it is a gift and it has wheels. The poet tells you something plainly impossible with the same tone he uses to describe the sunrise, and in doing so he is signaling that the level of reality goes beyond mere causality…”

Nolan’s approach demonstrates a contemporary discomfort with myth itself. The sacred must be translated into the plausible. The impossible must be engineered into the believable. The gift to appease Athena must become a rescue operation.

This same impulse now shapes our entire culture’s handling of its own inherited stories — borders, identity, cohesion, and inheritance. Everything must be justified in the language of the new sacred order. Thus, the DEI-blessed casting for the Greek side: Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen, and strong rumors of Elliot Page as Achilles.

Odysseus’s Wily Plan

The Trojan Horse was never a blunt instrument of war, but rather the culminating masterstroke of Odysseus, the man Homer calls polymetis, the “man of many devices,” the human embodiment of cunning intelligence. While the other Greek kings favored brute force, clever Odysseus understood that the surest way to destroy a proud, weary city was to make it destroy itself.

After ten grinding years of siege, the Trojans were utterly exhausted. They had endured what felt like an endless war filled with blood, plague, lost sons, and constant vigilance on their impenetrable walls. But walls don’t tire; humans do. Fatigue had worn them down to the bone. Any end to the war that did not result in annihilation was attractive.

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Fear, the oldest lever of control, sealed the plan. Odysseus had the horse built hollow, mounted on wheels, and consecrated as a sacred offering to Athena, a replacement for the Greeks’ earlier theft of the Palladium, an ancient statue of Pallas Athena that was thought to protect Troy. Through the planted “defector” Sinon, the Trojans were told a convincing lie: the Greeks had angered the goddess, so they built this enormous horse as atonement. It was deliberately made too large to pass through the gates, and if the Trojans disassembled or destroyed it, they would bring Athena’s curse upon themselves. If, however, they managed to haul it inside their citadel as a replacement for the Palladium, her divine favor would pass from the Greeks to Troy.

The psychology was flawless. The very act of accepting the “gift” became an act of piety. To accommodate the enormous horse, the Trojans did what no besieging army had managed in ten years. They dismantled part of their own legendary walls, the massive sloping fortifications that had protected their prosperous city for generations, and dragged the horse up to the citadel amid celebration and hymns.

Odysseus had correctly diagnosed the Trojans’ weakest points. Their pride, their exhaustion, and their religious awe became the ropes that pulled their doom through the breach they themselves had opened.

Historical Grounding: Barbaric Raiders vs. the Civilized City

The Trojan War was never a simple morality tale of noble Greeks against villainous Trojans. It is the victor who writes the story, after all. Archaeology and contemporary records suggest something quite different was happening: a clash between aggressive raiders like an ancient version of the Vikings and a wealthier, more established, and more advanced civilization.

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Around 1200 BC, the Mycenaean Greeks, the Achaeans of Homer’s epic, were part of the turbulent collapse of the Late Bronze Age. Their palace societies throughout the Peloponnesian Peninsula were fracturing under internal strain and external pressure. Many scholars link them to the mysterious “Sea Peoples” recorded by the Egyptians: bands of warriors and seafarers who raided coastal cities across the eastern Mediterranean. They were opportunistic, mobile, and hardened by upheaval.

Troy (known as Wilusa in Hittite texts) was stable and civilized. Located at the strategic entrance to the Dardanelles that divided the Mediterranean from the Black Sea, it was a prosperous, cosmopolitan trading hub. Its massive sloping stone walls, some still visible today, protected a thriving lower town of several thousand people. Troy controlled vital sea trade routes and maintained contacts stretching from the Aegean to the Black Sea, Egypt, and beyond. It was wealthier, better fortified, and more integrated into the sophisticated Anatolian and Hittite world than the Mycenaean raiders who attacked it.

The legendary ten-year siege, whether based on a real event or not, captures a recurring pattern of the era: leaner, more aggressive warrior bands from a collapsing periphery targeting rich, settled cities. The Greeks did not storm Troy solely through superior force. They won because the Trojans, exhausted from prolonged defense, finally opened their own gates — their own walls — from within.

The myth preserves an uncomfortable truth: advanced, civilized societies are often brought low not by raw external power, but by the moment they mistake the “gift” of the invader for salvation.

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The New Sacred Order

The Trojans accepted the horse because they still lived inside an ancient religious worldview — one of perpetual atonement and anxious ritual. Before the rise of Christianity and its belief in grace, the gods were rarely satisfied. They demanded constant offerings, sacrifices, and displays of piety to hold back chaos. There was no final redemption, only an endless cycle of payment to keep divine wrath at bay.

Our own age, largely eschewing Christianity, has a similar new sacred order. Where once there were temples and altars, we now have ideology, institutions, and social taboos. This successor faith — a race-worshipping version of Marxist thought — carries the identical structure: an original sin (whiteness, colonialism, inherited success), a priestly class that interprets the doctrine, and a demand for perpetual atonement that can never be fully paid.

The modern horse arrives dressed in the gentle language of compassion, equity, and historical repair, disguising its sinister intent. Open borders, mass low-skilled migration from culturally distant regions, and the deliberate weakening of cultural cohesion are presented not as policy choices but as moral imperatives and blessings for our civilization. To question the gift is to risk the wrath of the new human gods — cancellation, professional ruin, social exile. To wheel it inside is to prove one’s piety and claim the promised blessing of a more “just” future.

And so, like the Trojans, we disassemble our own walls: borders, vetting standards, shared identity, and the hard-earned inheritance of trust and social capital. Fatigue after decades of old certainties, pride in our supposed enlightenment, and fear of being branded heretics drive the ropes. The act of acceptance itself becomes the supreme ritual.

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The Shared Fate: No Exemptions

When Troy fell, no one was spared.

Cassandra, blessed with prophecy but cursed so that no one would believe her, warned repeatedly of the doom inside the horse. She was mocked and ignored. Laocoön, the priest who thrust his spear into the wooden flank and cried, “I fear the Greeks, even bearing gifts,” was strangled along with his innocent sons by sea serpents sent by the gods. The voices of warning were silenced first, often at the hands of their own people desperate to believe the sacred gift was real. Quickly, no one was left brave enough to speak out.

Once the horse was inside and night fell, the hidden Greeks emerged. The fire and sword made no distinctions between the foolish and the wise. The pious who had hauled it in, the skeptics who had doubted, the celebrants and the silent — all faced the same fate. The citadel burned. The streets ran with blood. Women and children, nobles and commoners, the faithful and the fearful were killed or enslaved. The barbarians did not check credentials or piety — the ancient version of political correctness — before they struck.

The new order that enters does not reward those who opened the gate. It simply replaces the old rules with its own.

The same pattern repeats today. Those who warn of cultural incompatibility, fiscal strain, rising crime in certain migrant communities, or the erosion of social trust are labeled heretics and silenced first. Yet the outcomes — strained welfare systems, parallel societies, grooming scandals, and collapsing public confidence — do not spare the enthusiastic, the compassionate, or the elite neighborhoods that championed the policy. Once certain thresholds are crossed, the fire does not ask whether you performed the required rituals.

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The Enduring Warning

Civilizations rarely fall solely because of external conquest. More often, they fall when they lose the ability to distinguish a hollow trap from a sacred duty.

The Trojans had everything: massive walls, a prosperous trading city, brave and well-trained warriors, and ten years of successful defense against the raiders. What defeated them was not superior Greek arms, but the decision to tear down their own fortifications to welcome the “gift.” Pride told them they had won. Fatigue whispered that any end was mercy. Fear of the sacred order made refusal feel like blasphemy.

We stand at a similar threshold. The modern horse, presented as compassion, progress, and moral atonement, has been wheeled deep into the citadel. The walls have been partially disassembled in the name of the new faith. And the hidden consequences are already stirring inside.

Nolan’s reimagining shifts this deep meaning for modern sensibilities. By turning the Trojan Horse from a sacred, impossible gift into a half-sunken wreck in need of humanitarian rescue, he transforms the Trojans from blind fools who ignored every rational warning into noble rescuers performing a moral act. The ancient myth warned that pride, fatigue, and fear of the sacred would make a people tear down their own walls; the modern version comforts us by flattering the Trojans for their compassion. In so doing, it reveals how thoroughly our age has rewritten the old story while leaving its deeper meaning intact. Cassandra is no longer cursed by the gods but dismissed as heartless. The horse is no longer a trap but a test of our virtue. Yet this does not matter; the destruction is the same.

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The lesson of Troy, preserved for three thousand years in our foundational myths, remains brutally simple: some gifts must be left outside the gates. No matter how loudly the new priests denounce you. No matter how cleverly the rationalists reframe the story. No matter how exhausted or proud we have become.

The wheeled horse stands at dawn. The choice, as always, belongs to those inside the walls.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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