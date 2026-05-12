Democrats Now Want to ABOLISH the Virginia Government

The Virginia Supreme Court handed Democrats a stinging defeat — and instead of accepting it, they're floating the idea of blowing up the government entirely.

Last week, the court struck down Democrats' rushed redistricting referendum, ruling it unconstitutional and leaving the existing maps drawn after the 2021 process in place. Democrats had pushed the new plan specifically to engineer more favorable congressional and legislative districts in Virginia. The court said they broke the law by rushing the process, and so the existing map was restored before the new map could be certified.

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And that's when things got unhinged.

The party considered all kinds of responses — including a scheme to force the retirement of every sitting justice on the Virginia Supreme Court. That's a perfectly normal reaction from a political party that claims they respect democratic norms, right?

But they weren’t done.

Marc Elias, the left's go-to power lawyer for all things election-related, took the rhetoric to a genuinely alarming place. Elias responded to the ruling by invoking language from the Virginia Constitution itself. Not to make a legal argument, but to suggest that the current Virginia government has lost its legitimacy and therefore can and should be abolished.

I assure you that I am not joking.

VA Const.



"whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal." pic.twitter.com/JRKMRqMQzF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 12, 2026

Let that sink in for a moment.

By tying the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling that Democrats violated the constitution to a government that is "inadequate or contrary" to constitutional purposes, he was doing something far more dangerous than ordinary legal criticism. He was signaling that because his preferred outcome was blocked, the entire Virginia government might need to be abolished or radically reformed.

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This would probably be a good time to remind you that this is the same Marc Elias who has made a career out of accusing Republicans of threatening democracy. He now floats insurrectionary rhetoric just because a court rules against his party.

Think about the audacity it takes to invoke the right to "abolish" a government because you lost a redistricting case. A case that didn’t change anything. All it did was maintain the status quo. That's the judicial system doing exactly what it's supposed to do.

And Elias is literally calling for the government to be abolished, if not overthrown.

The left spent years insisting that January 6 was the greatest threat to American democracy in living memory. They built an entire political identity around the premise that questioning election outcomes or the legitimacy of government institutions was disqualifying, if not treasonous. That was the standard they set.

As usual, the standard only applies to the other side.

When Democrats win, institutions are sacred, and results are final. When they lose, justices need to be forced into retirement, and constitutions get weaponized to imply that abolishing the government is on the table. The rules exist to be used against Republicans, never to bind Democrats.

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This is where the Democratic Party is in 2026. They don't just want to win — they believe they're entitled to win. And when the system doesn't deliver, the system itself becomes the enemy that must be destroyed. Every institution that they can't control is suddenly illegitimate. Every court that rules against them is an obstacle to democracy rather than a functioning part of it.

Losing gracefully was never really their thing. But calling for insurrection because of a redistricting map? That's a new low, even for them.

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