Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed in Massive Campaign Finance Fraud Scandal

Georgia Senate investigators have subpoenaed Stacey Abrams and her New Georgia Project cronies. They're hauling her in for questioning over a massive campaign finance scandal, and her reaction was so predictable.

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The Senate Special Committee on Investigations wants Abrams, Lauren Groh-Wargo, and Nsé Ufot at the State Capitol in Atlanta by 10 a.m. Friday.

The Georgia State Ethics Commission already nailed the New Georgia Project and its Action Fund for 16 violations. Those groups coughed up a record $300,000 fine earlier this year—the biggest in state history. No wonder the outfit Abrams founded folded up shop and dissolved in 2025 amid a cascade of cash woes and legal heat.

“This committee has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead. Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our election,” Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal, the committee's vice chair, said in a statement. “The people of Georgia deserve to know who was involved, what decisions were made and how millions of dollars flowed through organizations that admitted to violating our campaign finance laws.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones even threw the Democrats’ (former) favorite mantra back at them.

“No one is above the law in Georgia,” he said. “When organizations secretly spend millions to influence elections while evading disclosure requirements, it undermines confidence in our democratic process. The Senate will continue pursuing the truth and ensuring accountability, regardless of political party or influence.”

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Abrams, of course, is playing the victim.

“Today, the Georgia State Senate delivered a subpoena for me to testify in a partisan, performative hearing designed to intimidate and disarm voting rights advocates across Georgia and the nation. Despite the hollow, cynical intent, I will indeed do so on a mutually agreeable date,” she said in a post on X. “It is not lost on me that I am being summoned days after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted protections for minority voting power and after I testified against the unconscionable voter suppression process unfolding across several Southern states.”

Spare us the drama, Stacey.

This woman, who twice crashed and burned in governor bids against Brian Kemp. After her narrow loss in 2018, she spent years debasing herself by falsely claiming widespread voter suppression took place and that she had actually won. She tried a comeback four years later and suffered a humiliating eight-point drubbing in 2022.

Recommended: Scott Jennings Nukes the Democrats’ Gerrymander Hail Mary

Abrams founded the New Georgia Project to flood the rolls with her preferred voters, all while dodging the rules that actually keep elections honest. No big shock there. She also opted out of a 2026 rematch earlier this year — which is too bad, because that would have been hilarious — because she wants to focus on fighting Trump’s “authoritarianism.”

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It’s hilarious the way Democrats spent years playing the “no one is above the law” card to justify their witch hunt against Donald Trump. Yet, the moment members of their own party face accountability for breaking the law, they act like victims of weaponization.

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