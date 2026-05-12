The Morning Briefing: The GOP Is Having a Run of Good Luck, Hope It Does Something With It

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Suhqwyndyllith spent many a kombucha-soaked hour pondering whether John Malkovich had a fondness for sponge bathing under the stars.

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A million thanks to Sarah for filling in for me on very short notice while I dealt with a rather troublesome orthopedic issue. It is a blessing and a comfort to have brilliant colleagues and not have to worry about the Briefing during my absences, whether they're planned or unplanned.

OK, that was an extended self-imposed news blackout for me. I didn't even check baseball scores fora couple of days. I figured that I would tackle something that had a little positive news for my return.

Several of the gerrymandering dark clouds that have been bringing gloom to Republicans have been lifted in the last couple of weeks. There was some more good news to start the week. This from Catherine:

The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated an order unconstitutionally requiring an Alabama district to be based on racial demographics, in another redistricting win for the GOP. The new ruling follows the recent Louisiana v. Callais decision where the Supreme Court judged that black-majority districts drawn as such constitute racial gerrymandering and are unconstitutional under the Fifteenth Amendment.

That screaming you hear is from all of the higher-ups at the Democratic National Committee as they rush for the Prilosec after seeing their race-based election tampering efforts take another hit. As we have been discussing ever since the 2024 presidential election, the Democrats don't have anything in the way of policy or ideas to offer non-coastal voters. Their plan all along has been to lean into electoral skullduggery and hope that their rabid hatred for President Trump infects others.

The recent rays of sunshine from the courts prompted my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green to assess the Republicans' chances in the House for the midterms. If you're a Republican who's just looking at the polls, you'll immediately start making bathtub gin. It's also about 17 months until November, so we can't rule out anything.

However, as Stephen points out, there is room for hope. As he says in his conclusion, "if Sen. Thune would stop posturing on X long enough to pass the Save Act, I'd bet next month's car payment that the GOP holds the House."

That, of course, is a mighty big "if" to pin the party's hopes on. It is frightening to see the Senate Republicans dragging their feet on election integrity at this critical juncture in American history. John Thune seems to get weaker by the day. He is very much still a Mitch McConnell man.

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Because it isn't even summertime in this midterm election year, I am not panicking about anything yet. As my good friend Kurt Schlichter writes at Townhall, we should be enjoying the recent wins:

I have never understood people who say that you shouldn’t celebrate utterly defeating your opponents; that sounds like loser talk to me. And defeating our opponents is what we’ve done in the last week. We've used them, abused them, and generally treated them like a straight white cisgender Christian male from Dallas in the Harvard Womyn's Studies Department. This calls for a celebration. You should be partying. You should be clinking glasses. And you should be throwing their defeats back into their ugly, scrunched faces. Raise a toast of liberal tears and beer-bong it like an SEC linebacker at a kegger.

We need to keep winning, though, and that is too often a tough ask from the GOP. President Trump continues to do all that he can to make Republican officials want to win. Also, I have written many times that conventional election rules have been very wobbly since Trump first won in 2016. Maybe he can continue rewriting scripts for the Republican Party.

Somebody needs to.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let us resume communications. We will start with this from Sheryl in Georgia:

Oh yes, Firesign Theater - Put your mucklucks in the cellophane... If there's going to be crowd sourcing for the SQNS, how do you generate the proper names of the participants? Looks like some hybrid Welsh/Saxon app but maybe not. Thank you so much for your humor and commentary! Best regards, Motivated Georgia voter Sheryl

There is no formula for any of it, although some readers have guessed at what it might be. The Welsh vibe developed on its own because I think all Welsh words look ridiculous and amusing. For the most part, however, the names just erupt from my brain every night.

Charlotte is nagging me (but in a nice way):

Hey, Kruiser-Man, I agree with Sarah. Please make the Marco Minute a part of you daily column. It is so refreshing to watch Secretary Rubio in action, and his response to Kelly Wright's question was inspiring. IMO, a daily Marco Minute would not be a waste of time. Love the Morning Briefing! Warm regards, Charlotte

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Your request has been duly noted and considered. My response follows "Everything Isn't Awful" today. Thank you for your support.

Doug writes:

Kruiser Sarah did a great job while you were on a "Jimmy Buffet-themed wellness" (ayahuasca) retreat.

I agree, Doug. Sarah is a phenomenal MB pinch-hitter. I just hope that the next time she does it, it will be because I'm doing something fun.

Timothy L. weighs in with this:

Kruiser, Life happens and everyone occasionally needs a long weekend. I greatly appreciate all of the stand in writers that cover in your infrequent Fridays off. But it's just not the same! Dude! We need you Monday through Friday as much as possible!

Thank you for that, Timothy. I assure you that I want to be here as much as possible. This was unplanned and unpleasant. I really thought I'd only be out for a day. As I said at the top, I am extremely grateful that Sarah kept covering for me on short notice.

We will conclude with this from Jim in San Diego:

Greetings, Sir. I hope that your time away from the MB was not anything unpleasant. I'm sure that everyone here seconds that thought. Sarah was just fine. Now, I remember the days of PJTV and Kruiser Control, where you had (I thought) an unhealthy obsession with Chris "Tingles" Matthews. Yeah. Saran confesses an obsession with Marco Rubio. OK, Sarah, just don't start stalking. Seriously. And crowd-sourcing the SQNS? Really? OK, I'm game. The SQNS is seeking funding for a proposed Star Trek TOS spinoff, with Cyrano Jones (remember him?), having failed as a tribble-wrangler, sets out across Federation Space looking for opportunities, when he makes an unlikely alliance with an unlikely alien, in the series "The Misadventures of Cyrano Jones, or, Have Gorn, Will Travel". What do you think? Does it have a chance?

As I told Timothy, this was not fun time off. I would like to clarify that "Kruiser Control" was all about mocking lefties in television media. Some of them like Chris Matthews and Keith Olbermann provided constant material, so they got their own weekly segments ("Tingle Time" and "The Olbermannometer"). As for your first stab at the SQNS, it was a valiant effort. Keep trying. Remember, at least three major studios turned down Star Wars.

Thanks to all who have been writing in!

Everything Isn't Awful

Legend says they’re still looking for the ball.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KwwdWrR3Ga — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 10, 2026

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The Marcos Minute

'KAYO ANG ILAW NG TAHANAN AT HALIGI NG BAWAT PAMILYANG PILIPINO'



President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. posted a Mother's Day greeting, featuring his mother Imelda Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and his sister Irene Marcos, on Sunday.



"Ngayong Mother’s Day,… pic.twitter.com/KqzAEpDhXP — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) May 10, 2026

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Kabana Gallery

Bridge in Viko pic.twitter.com/GqFlzBjzVL — Nikolai Ge (@artistnikolaige) May 11, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, MAY 12 - FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026 TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

Radio: AURN

New Media: Center Square



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: Bloomberg, New York Post

Radio: NPR



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Beijing, China

The White House

Open Press



WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: Bloomberg, New York Post

Radio: NPR



CST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Beijing, China

Beijing, China

Pre-Credentialed Media

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, New York Post

Radio: NPR



CST :

7:35 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Beijing, China

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Banquet with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Reuters, New York Times, New York Post

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: AURN

New Media: Timcast



EDT :

6:00 PM In Town Pool Call Time



CST :

8:55 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Beijing, China

Closed Press



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting and Friendship Photo with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:40 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Tea with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, China, en route The White House

Beijing, China

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

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