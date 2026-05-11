On Violence, Real and Threatened

I like waking up early. It has a bit to do with living suddenly and unexpectedly in Central time, while my clients are largely on Eastern time at the moment. It also has something to do with the fact that I’m not a night owl. So when I wake up and see that it is 6 a.m. here, I know it is 7 a.m. there, and I open my eyes and pull it together. I’ve been living in hotels lately, so I have to set alarms and so forth. Not just for sleep, but for tasks. I learned a long time ago, as a touring singer, that hotel living can be a bit like Groundhog Day. So alarms are a big part of the equation.

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Still, where I am in Florida is safe and sound. People behave well here. Tourists can be a wild card, but that’s the nature of the beast. Privacy, whilst living in hotels, can be challenging, yet in Florida, you meet all types of cats. Sometimes chickens! You never know what’s going to pop up in Florida.

To the subject: As I do TV and write commentary almost daily, the first thing I do is check the headlines and watch the news, as I did early this morning. I’ve taken a liking to NewsNation, which has a nonpartisan vibe yet still has some morons on (from time to time… hi, Geraldo!). Still, they do a pretty good job presenting the news in an all-inclusive, bipartisan fashion. This morning, I was watching as Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.), who happens to be Jewish, was on News Nation talking about the sorts of threats that not just the president (who has missed a bullet three times so far), but what Members of Congress are dealing with. Domestic threats. From crazy people on both sides.

Fine spoke of the difficulty of doing public events in his own district. And I know for a fact that other members of Congress — both sides of the aisle — feel the same. They need to hire security. Stuff like that.

So here’s the big question: Is this the American way? Is this who we want to be? Do we want our duly elected officials, party regardless, decent servants like Fine, afraid to walk their own districts in fear for their lives? My guess and hope is no. Do we want our elected representatives to be allowed to do their jobs? Absolutely yes.

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If you don’t end up liking them, take your ass to the ballot box and do your thing. We are acting like feral animals. Donald Trump, for example, was duly elected yet keeps dodging shots. Fine, as previously described, has major safety concerns, as they all do. Hell, I get threats over my columns and appearances. I’ve had periods where I’ve been under protection. It’s exhausting and scary.

So what’s the message here? Grow up, America. It’s our 250th — a great reason to celebrate — and do not allow temporary differences to let it all fall apart. Its ok to agree to disagree. It is not ok to threaten each other or encourage a regime that kills women and gays in the public square. Cool out. Have a nice day.

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