MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It only seems like three days ago that we celebrated the sixth anniversary of Five O'Clock Somewhere, and here we are, celebrating the sixth anniversary plus three days of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

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Any excuse for day-drinking, really.

More seriously, I did want to thank everybody for such a good time on Friday— not just our lineup of special guests, but our whole VIP family.

You're the reason we'll be here for Year Seven, in what feels like just 362 days from now.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?