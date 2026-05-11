MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 9:00 AM on May 11, 2026

It only seems like three days ago that we celebrated the sixth anniversary of Five O'Clock Somewhere, and here we are, celebrating the sixth anniversary plus three days of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

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Any excuse for day-drinking, really.

More seriously, I did want to thank everybody for such a good time on Friday— not just our lineup of special guests, but our whole VIP family.

You're the reason we'll be here for Year Seven, in what feels like just 362 days from now.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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