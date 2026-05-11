The Morning Briefing: We've Finally Found Something That United America. Sort Of.

Happy Monday, Morning Briefing readers! I know what you're thinking. She promised Kruiser would be back on Monday. I did, and I apologize. The thing is, he and Skeeter came back from the retreat all relaxed and rested, but they got this crazy idea to try to open the nation's first farm-to-table Waffle House, and they were up for 48 hours planning and scheming. It was a whole thing.

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But don't worry. I am 99.9% sure he'll be back on Tuesday. For real this time — at this point, he's becoming the Bob Sacamano of the Morning Briefing, plus he knows if he leaves me in charge for much longer, this turns into like the Morning Marco or something. But I digress.

So, on Friday, two big news stories broke. The first was that "the Virginia Supreme Court just rejected the state's power-crazed Democrats' gerrymander scam," as our own Athena Thorne put it.

Of course, this was great news, and we all celebrated accordingly around here. But it overshadowed our coverage of the second thing — the thing that may very well be the topic that has come the closest to uniting the entire population of the United States for the first time in many, many years. I'm talking, of course, about the release of the UFO files.

Matt covered that for us:

For decades, Americans have been told to mind their own business when it comes to what the government knows about UFOs. That era ended Friday. The Trump administration released its first batch of declassified government files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) — photos, videos, transcripts, and original-source documents — making them publicly available at WAR.GOV/UFO with no security clearance required. This is the opening salvo of what officials say will be a rolling series of disclosures under Trump's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE. [...] The actual contents will certainly keep conspiracy theorists and researchers busy for weeks. Photos from NASA’s Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions appear to show oddly shaped objects near the moon, while one Apollo 17 image contains three small dots in the lunar sky flagged as possible UAPs. A transcript from that mission includes astronauts describing 'very bright particles' and 'jagged, angular fragments' tumbling outside the spacecraft, with one operator remarking that it looked 'like the Fourth of July.' The release also includes FBI photographs from New Year’s Eve 1999 showing unidentified dark objects in the same frame as U.S. aircraft.

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You can read more about it at The Cover-Up Is Over. Trump Releases UFO Files!

So, why do I say it's the first thing to unite Americans in quite a while? Because every single person I know mentioned it to me this weekend. And I'm pretty sure even some people I don't know mentioned it. I saw it all over social media. I saw it from Democrats and Republicans and Independents. I saw it from skeptics and believers. I saw it from X-Files-obsessed dads and conspiracy theorist grandmas and aviation nerds who spend all their time on Reddit and FlightRadar24.

Then there were the theories — it's China, it's our own government, it's demons, it's angels, it's the devil himself!

If you don't believe me, look at the numbers. According to chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, the new UFO website drew 340 million visitors within the first 12 hours of launching. That's roughly the current population of the United States.

The Department of War celebrates the launch of https://t.co/odnX2WDaGO as a major milestone in government transparency. In just 12 hours, the site has received 340 MILLION hits from Americans and truth seekers worldwide seeking unfiltered UAP information.



This overwhelming… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) May 9, 2026

It will be interesting to see what if anything comes of this, but something both Matt and Parnell point out is the Trump administration’s strong commitment to openness. We may not get everything we want, but this has been the most transparent administration in my lifetime, and I do hope it continues and future presidents take note.

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So, I’m not saying it’s aliens… but I’m also not NOT saying it’s aliens. But I am curious as to what y'all think about all of this, Morning Briefing readers. Let us know in the comments.

And now for the newly rebranded, fastest-growing unauthorized segment in Morning Briefing history.

Sarah Anderson's Marco Minute™

I'm not Catholic, but many of my colleagues here are, and I know many of you are, as well. Rubio gave this speech at a Catholic conference/symposium called "Endowed by Their Creator: Catholicism, the Declaration of Independence, and the American Experiment at 250" back in April, and it's making the rounds on social media now. While it looks at the connection between Catholic intellectual tradition and America's founding principles, I think it has broad appeal, so I thought I'd share.

I’m a big fan of Marco Rubio now—this is easily the best Catholic political speech I’ve heard from someone



video: CIT pic.twitter.com/hI0E0Y0taP — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 10, 2026

Assuming his inbox isn't full, you can email Kruiser at [email protected] to make your contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence and to express any concerns you may have about how much power Marco Rubio and I have accumulated around here.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

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Everything Isn't Awful

Please enjoy this baby elephant playing in the mud.

What's the beautiful day seeing mother and baby elephant having fun together. Bun Ma and her sweet little girl, Chaba truly enjoy their quality time.

Chaba is too cute while she has so much fun throwing the mud by her little trunk like her mother's doing the same. pic.twitter.com/oO2MOmMxnP — Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) June 19, 2022

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

I could live here.

Kabana Comedy

Since y'all enjoyed Jeff Foxworthy on Friday, I'll hit you with another one:

Ladies…do we ask too many questions???



Comedian Jeff Foxworthy breaks it down🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PI5KvqWZY9 pic.twitter.com/CFxH4UNvxm — AmyLouWho (@perseverare1776) February 22, 2026

Kabana Tunes

I'm a huge Bob Dylan fan — I think he's the greatest songwriter — but I do often prefer covers of his songs. This cover of "Boots of Spanish Leather" by Mandolin Orange (who now goes by Watchhouse) brings a tear to my eye every time.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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