Virginia Dems Make Embarrassing Misspellings in Motion to Delay Gerrymandering Ruling

Virginia Democrats were in such a rush to file a motion against their state’s Supreme Court ruling deeming a gerrymandered map unconstitutional that not even the barest proofreading happened. And the results are worthy of a Somali learing center.

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Everyone has a typo now and then, but if you're going to file a major motion against a ruling that not only impacts the political future of your state, but the future of the nation, you might want to run spellcheck just to be safe. Then again, it seems Dems' grasp of spelling and grammar is on par with their grasp of state law, which is to say, laughably awful. As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) humorously commented:

As you can see in the screenshot of the motion to stay the Virginia Supreme Court order, the appellants section says "DON SCOTT, in his official capacity as Speaker of the Virgnia House of Delegates, et al." Then, to make the errors comprehensive, the appellees section lists "RYAN T. MCDOUGLE, Virginia State Sentator and Legislative Commissioner for the Virginia Redistricting Commission, et al."

Breaking news: The Supreme Court of Virginia has struck down new congressional map that Virginia voters passed last month. pic.twitter.com/uOV1lTPJbx — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 8, 2026

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I also think it's worth pointing out that one of the appellants is L. Louise Lucas, the Virginia Senate president pro tempore, who is currently under federal investigation for an alleged corruption scandal. On May 6, the FBI raided Lucas's office. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X that day that Fox was “on scene in Portsmouth, VA where the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L[.] Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of VA Governor Spanberger. Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption probe, and the FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and a next door cannabis dispensary. More to come with correspondent @AlexHoganTV, who reports that Lucas just showed up on scene as the FBI searches her office.”

Therefore, I already see two reasons to discredit the motion to stay the SCOVA ruling; namely, the misspellings and Lucas's involvement. Well, that, and the fact that the gerrymandered map is in fact egregiously unconstitutional.

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For instance, LifeNews quoted Virginia Tech professor Cayce Myers, who explained, "The [Virginia] Constitution prescribes a way by which a ballot referendum can occur. Generally speaking, the ballot referendum has to pass through the legislature, there has to be an intervening election, and then there’s another passing of the vote, and then it goes on the ballot." Because Democrats didn't do that before the vote on the gerrymandered map, it's unconstitutional. The issue is really as simple as that.

Fortunately, the Virginia Supreme Court ruling was in accord with the law, which almost seems a shock given how many ridiculous and anti-law judicial rulings there are nowadays. And therefore, the Virgnia Sentators and ignorant liars can screech all they want — their gerrymandering effort is over.

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