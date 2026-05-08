California GOP Official Preposterously Says That Illegal Aliens Should Vote

With friends like this, who needs enemies? A California Republican Party official made a staggering claim in speaking with a leftist outlet, namely, that the illegal aliens who should not even be in the country ought to be given the ability to vote in local elections.

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In the Los Angeles Times May 6 column, “How I learned to stop worrying about noncitizens voting in L.A. elections,” which might also have been titled “How I learned to love crime and rigged elections,” Gustavo Arellano described how various local politicians convinced him that illegal aliens should vote in local elections. And not all of those interviewees were leftist.

Los Angeles County Hispanic Republican Club President and L.A. GOP Regional Vice Chair David Hernandez seems to be a good example of why Republicans are not making headway in California. While the Democrat Party has been the most destructive U.S. domestic force politically and culturally for nearly two centuries, the Republican Party has fueled the problem too often by compromising with the truth, allowing unconstitutional programs, and accepting the dangerous status quo Democrats give them. In this case, Hernandez agreed with allowing illegal aliens to vote in local elections. But why vote Republican if the Republican platform is just a watered-down version of the Democrat platform?

When someone asked him about illegal aliens voting in local elections, Hernandez calmly replied, “Isn’t San Francisco already doing it?” Then, according to Arellano, he went on, “I believe there’s a strong argument that if someone has established residency and is a member of the community and suffered the consequences of whatever local policies will be enacted, they should have a say in who gets elected.” He asserted, “We have to be pragmatic.”

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Hernandez acknowledged that he was possibly cheapening the decades of the civil rights movement fighting for all citizens to have the right to vote, but made the lame excuse, “Maybe noncitizens will appreciate voting more than some citizens.” As if that is the way to run a city.

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Imagine going to any other country in the world and saying you should be able to vote in Mexican, Chinese, or Qatari elections because you sneaked into those countries illegally. They would laugh at you and then arrest you. And as soon as you say that some foreigners who broke the law can vote in elections, there is no stopping the flood of election fraud.

This is, by the way, the same mistake that some Christian churches have been making for over a century. Christian leaders thought that if they only started approving actions and lifestyles that the Bible says are sinful, they would attract more members. Instead, they lost more members and became less influential on American culture. You are never going to attract your opponents by agreeing they are right sometimes, just as radical pro-aborts are never going to vote Republican because we allow baby-killing in some cases. In the long run, the political party that is hardcore will always change the culture, even if they are wrong. By failing to be hardcore about our laws, our rights, and moral truths, Republicans simply undermine their own long-term goals.

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Notice that Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is causing so much of a stir precisely because he is so unafraid to condemn his opponents and speak the truth. Hernandez should take a page from his book.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 5, 2026

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