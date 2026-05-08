West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Palisades Victims Win Key Legal Battle and I Can't Wait to Read Gavin's Texts

Preserve your documents, Gavin and Karen, because the thousands of Pacific Palisades fire victims just won a huge legal battle that may scar you for life. Good.

It's your weekly check-in on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ and this week, your humble correspondent had an enlightening visit with the attorney for 4,000 Pacific Palisades fire victims and got the download on what skullduggery has been done in the name of "public service." It will curl your hair.

Advertisement

When Washington state Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal isn't training militants to hit the streets to "protest" Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and imaginary "Nazis," she's interfering in U.S. foreign policy for her comrades in Cuba.

And Spencer Pratt is L.A.'s last hope.

Let's get going!





Empty the reservoirs before you go

Thousands of Pacific Palisades fire victims have won a key legal battle that allows their lawsuit against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to move forward. This means we'll get more discovery, and I want to read Gavin Newsom's text messages, thank you very much.

I talked to Alex “Trey” Robertson, one of the attorneys for 4,000 of the Pacific Palisades fire victims. The January 2025 fire left 7,000 homes in rubble and twelve dead. Revelations of inaction, incompetence, and treachery followed.

By all means, watch my "20-minute" interview with Robertson on the Adult in the Room podcast. I put scare quotes on the 20-minute time limit because what he told me required follow-ups, and we went on for 52 minutes.

Below the video, I bullet point just some of the outrages detailed by Robertson. I'll also be writing a complete treatment of our conversation later in a standalone article.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

After appeals and motions by Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom were denied, a judge cleared the way for the lawsuits on behalf of 4,000 victims under the legal theory of inverse condemnation by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. It's a takings claim.

The DEI chief overseeing the LADWP, who makes $750,000 a year and who presided over empty reservoirs, just left town. Janisse Quiñones recently relocated to take a lower paying gig in — wait for it — her old home, Puerto Rico.

On the day of the fire, L.A. city employees in charge of fixing the reservoir top called their vendor to speed up its delivery.

The city has had to empty the reservoir again recently because of another tear in the cover. Fire season is coming.

The LAFD brass failed to call for water tankers during the first two hours of the fire when they could have slowed the blaze and winds were low.

Environmentalists forbid fire tankers from retrieving water from the Pacific Ocean, spitting distance from the Palisades. As a result, tankers were required to go to Encino and spent an estimated nine additional hours in the air to get water.

The state failed to follow a judge's order twice to turn over all text messages. And it's obvious now why they hid it. One of the messages confirmed that the city and state had left the Lachman Fire actively smoking. Lachman was the precursor fire to the Palisades conflagration.

All motorcycle cops, later needed for traffic guidance, had been tasked to Joe Biden's visit far away from the fire.

Gavin Newsom took critical fire fighters off the fire for photo ops during the emergency.

The arson case against the Luigi Mangione super fan in federal court for the Lachman Fire has no bearing on this lawsuit.

Additional discovery will be allowed, which so far has been limited, awaiting judge's decision.

Gavin Newsom's texts are fair game.

Advertisement

Recommended: Time for Feds to Protect Rights of Reporters Attacked by Antifa in Portland





Karen left the cake out in the rain

Karen Bass's disastrous tenure as mayor of L.A. was highlighted by the feds this week when they had to go in and clean out MacArthur Park, which is overrun with gangsters and their drug dealers.

Bass continually promised to clean it up but, as usual, was willing to put aside the well-being of the entire community to help illegal aliens and people of color break the law.

In a raid that was not an immigration raid, we are told, the feds cleared the park of 18 drug dealers and gangsters. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said it's a start.

There's a reason why Bass won't go after criminals, which you've read about here. But I'll let mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, L.A.'s last hope, explain everything to you.

I’m sorry I am now a broken record but oh my God I did not have Spencer Pratt, exposing Karen Bass’s entire communist, revolution history during the race for mayor in Los Angeles.



I mean the best part about this is everything he’s saying is completely 100% true.



So if you… pic.twitter.com/iyoR93WOFh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 7, 2026

Speaking of the Cuban revolution…





Pramila's revolution

When she's not attempting to start riots — oh, excuse me, protests — against President Trump and pretend "nazis," which I explain in Commie Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Put on Blast for Holding Mob Boot Camp, Washington state Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is trying to keep her comrades in Cuba in power by providing them with fuel.

Advertisement

The America-hating (I think it's safe to say) congresswoman has nothing to say about medical care, black outs, corruption, and other problems imposed by the communist regime, but she's very concerned about the lack of fuel that may topple them. Sarah writes about it in Democrats' Shadow State Department? Jayapal Is Sabotaging U.S. Foreign Policy. Why, yes — yes, she is.

Scarecrow Alert: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson: A Dumber and More Unlikeable Version of Commie Mamdani





Disney diddlers

My PJ Media colleague Dave Manney has a story about child predators working Disney ships out of California in his story, "Disney Lectured America About Morality While Child Porn Suspects Worked on Its Ships." Wow.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Suddenly, Stealing Elections Just Became Much, Much Harder





Diversion

NASCAR is holding its first-ever race on a military base in the distinctively brilliant and posh Coronado Island, home to the West Coast SEAL teams, pilots, and other sailors on Father's Day weekend, June 19 - 21.

Coronado course will be 16 turns, 3.4 miles. Race lengths still TBD (250 in the name is for Navy anniversary). pic.twitter.com/ocfdOaEntO — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 21, 2025

The 16-turn "Qualcomm Circuit" course takes over Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado that weekend and becomes "the third-longest in NASCAR history, on an active Navy base, potentially in the middle of a war with Iran."

Should be exciting.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Advertisement

Mission San Juan Capistrano is lovely.

🇻🇦 XXVIII Martius

Sancte Ioannes Capistranus ora pro nobis 🙏



🇺🇸 28 March

Saint John of Capistrano pray for us 🙏



🎥 Mission San Juan Capistrano, California, USA 🇺🇸. Founded in 1776 by the Franciscan Friars to bring Christ to the natives. It is famous for the swallows who… pic.twitter.com/t1QOFdfTcr — Beauty of the Catholic Faith (@advoluntas) March 28, 2025

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.