Disney Lectured America About Morality While CSAM Suspects Worked on Its Ships

I'll disclose my bias straight off: I believe there's a special place in Hell below even Dante's imagination for adults who exploit children. Civilized societies should show absolutely zero tolerance for crimes involving child sexual abuse material or the destruction of childhood innocence.

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One of my older sisters once told me that “hate” is a strong word; only say it when it's necessary. Unfortunately, similar to words like “awesome,” “literally,” and “Nazi,” they've been overused to the point where those words lose their strength. Because of what she told me, I've refrained from saying "hate" until the situation demands it.

For me, now, the situation demands it. I hate people who have no problem hurting children in any way.

Okay, let's return to our scheduled column.

Having said all that, this makes the latest scandal involving The Walt Disney Company especially ugly.

Disney has positioned itself for years as more than an entertainment company. Executives weighed in on politics, education fights, cultural values, parental concerns, and social policy debates. The company often projected the image of a corporation eager to occupy the moral high ground in American culture.

Then federal agents boarded Disney cruise ships and arrested crew members accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Federal authorities recently removed several Disney cruise workers from ships during a child exploitation investigation tied to alleged child pornography possession. Immigration officials also became involved as some crew members faced deportation proceedings following the arrests.

Dharmi Mehta told the California Post that she was a passenger on one of the ships and that it was “really unsettling” seeing the arrests, including one worker who was her server during the five-day trip. “He was full in uniform, which was in a blazer, tie. Some of the other employees were still in their chef’s uniforms with their name tags on them,” Mehta said, telling the outlet.

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Families don't spend thousands on Disney cruises expecting federal agents to escort suspects away in handcuffs. Parents choose Disney specifically because the company markets itself as a safe, family-centered environment built around childhood wonder, nostalgia, and trust.

I am in no way accusing Disney of being directly involved in this spectacle. The company employs thousands in a myriad of locations. And it would be patently unfair to accuse them of something they're probably not involved in.

Dollars to donuts, the odds weren't in Disney's favor.

Customs and Border Protection told the California Post they arrested 28 workers off five different vessels between April 23 and 25 as part of ongoing child sexual exploitation material enforcement operations. Disney said the majority of those apprehended were not from their company while reiterating their cooperation with law enforcement. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement,” a Disney spokesperson told The Post. “While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company.”

Now, however, the company does face tough questions involving screening, oversight, and accountability aboard its fleet.

Federal investigators also haven't accused Disney leadership of involvement in the alleged crimes, and honesty requires acknowledging that large organizations can't perfectly predict criminal behavior among every employee.

Local authorities made their actions apparent.

The Port of San Diego told Fox News Digital that it was not involved in the law enforcement action, and that under California law, local and state authorities do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

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Predators unfortunately try to infiltrate schools, churches, hospitals, sports leagues, youth programs, and countless other institutions involving children.

That said, Disney invited additional scrutiny by aggressively inserting itself into America's political and moral arguments over the last several years. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education law in 2022 after pressure from activists and employees. Current Disney CEO Bob Iger continued emphasizing the company's role in broader cultural debates involving identity, inclusion, and corporate activism.

Once corporations begin presenting themselves as more authoritative, public reaction intensifies when horrifying failures appear inside their organizations.

Many Americans already viewed Disney's political transformation with skepticism; parents complained the company increasingly prioritized activism over entertainment. Conservatives accused Disney of sharply drifting left while alienating longtime audiences. The company's public battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) only deepened those divisions.

Against that backdrop, allegations involving child exploitation suspects working aboard Disney Cruise Line ships land with devastating force.

The issue also reflects a broader cultural problem: many major institutions eagerly lecture Americans about ethics, language, inclusion, and morality while struggling to maintain competence and accountability within their own systems. Americans increasingly notice the disconnect between corporate messaging and operational reality.

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Disney's defenders will correctly point out that no organization employing thousands of people can eliminate the risk posed by predators.

Fair enough.

Yet Disney built one of the most profitable brands in history around protecting childhood innocence. Parents hand their children to Disney employees, believing the environment remains carefully guarded and rigorously supervised.

Stories like this rapidly damage that confidence.

The company now faces pressure to not merely condemn the allegations but to explain exactly how screening procedures work aboard international cruise operations employing large multinational staffs. Families deserve clear answers instead of polished public relations language.

Disney voluntarily stepped into America's cultural battles for years. The company can't suddenly retreat behind the shield of “we just make entertainment” once scandal arrives aboard its own ships.

Disney’s latest scandal reveals a growing problem throughout corporate America. Institutions increasingly eager to lecture the public about morality often struggle to maintain credibility and accountability inside their own walls.

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