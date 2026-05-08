BREAKING: Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymander, Dems to Take a Hit in the Midterms

You knew it was too bogus to last, and now you've been vindicated. The Virginia Supreme Court just rejected the state's power-crazed Democrats' gerrymander scam. The only surprise is that the decision wasn't unanimous; rather, the ruling was 4-3 — still good enough to restore the district lines put in place after the 2020 census.

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It should've been a no-brainer to toss the tyrannical leftist scheme to disenfranchise Republican voters' voices, à la New England.

"On March 6, 2026, the General Assembly of Virginia submitted to Virginia voters a proposed constitutional amendment that authorizes partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts in the Commonwealth," wrote Justice D. Arthur Kelsey in his preamble to the court's opinion. "We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia. This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy."

Simply put, the court found that the Democrats in the Virginia legislature didn't follow the state constitution when they pushed through their amendment, which they leveraged into a referendum on the gerrymandered redistricting.

I asked Grok to explain the argument in simple terms:

The core problem: Timing rules for changing the ConstitutionVirginia’s Constitution (Article XII, Section 1) lays out a very specific, step-by-step process for amending the state constitution: The legislature must pass the proposed amendment (twice, with a regular House election in between).

Then it goes to voters for final approval. The key requirement is that there must be a proper gap tied to a “general election” of the House of Delegates, and the process can’t overlap or interfere with ongoing voting in messy ways. The court found that lawmakers advanced the redistricting amendment too late — specifically, after early voting had already started for the 2025 general election. This violated the constitutional timeline and procedural safeguards designed to give the public clear notice and a clean process. Why this mattered in this case Democrats in the legislature wanted to quickly change the rules to let them draw new congressional maps mid-decade (favoring Democrats heavily, potentially 10-1 instead of the existing ~6-5 split).

Because Virginia voters had previously approved an independent redistricting commission, changing that required a constitutional amendment.

Republicans sued, arguing the legislature skipped or messed up the required steps (including timing, notice, and how the special session was handled). Lower courts had mixed rulings, but the Supreme Court agreed with the challengers on the core procedural violation.

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Thus, the Court threw out the referendum results and ruled that the 2021-drawn maps will remain in place for the 2026 elections.

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Democrats nationwide had been celebrating the hastily and unfairly passed redistricting, which they expected would take the state's representation in the U.S. House from six Democrats and five Republicans to 10 Democrats and just one Republican.

Instead, that's four fewer House seats that the Democrats had been counting on netting in the midterm elections, and there's your good news for the day!

Keep the good times going! Click through to this X post and waste some time enjoying the comments:

🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.



Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

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