The Morning Briefing: Here's an Idea — Let's Just Redistrict Democrats Out of the U.S.

Happy Friday, Morning Briefing readers! Well, friends, I thought Kruiser would be back today, but we've run into a little problem. Last I heard, he'd sealed the deal on the pontoon boat, but he and Skeeter somehow ended up at a Jimmy Buffett-themed wellness retreat, involving sunset conga-line therapy, aggressively positive ukulele music, and several "gurus" who look like they're one missed rent payment away from living in the marina parking lot.

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So, you're stuck with me again for one more day. But I promise less Marco Rubio. (I didn't say no Marco Rubio, just less.)

While I was combing over the news of the day, trying to decide what to write about, I kept running into two recurring themes: redistricting drama and Democrats doing and saying ridiculously dumb stuff. That's when a thought occurred to me... instead of redistricting each individual state, let's just come together as a nation and redistrict all Democrat politicians right on out into the Pacific. Or up to Canada, since I guess leaving them in the ocean would be cruel. Then again, so is sending someone to Canada.

Of course, that's not going to happen, but I do want to provide you with a list of some of the dumb things Democrats have done or said in just the last 48 hours or so. Keep in mind that it's not a comprehensive list — it'd take me at least five days just to compile two days of Democrat idiocy, and ain't nobody got time for that.

Exhibit A: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Ilana Glazer's Podcast

I could spend an entire month on the dumb things AOC says alone. We already know she's not the brightest bulb. Remember back in February how she said Venezuela was below the equator (it's not) and that cowboys originated with African slaves and Mexicans (they originated in Spain)? Well, she's continuing her journey through her revisionist — or just plain ignorant and/or illiterate — history this week by claiming that black Americans created democracy in this country. While black Americans have made great contributions to this country, it was the Founding Fathers who created American democracy. Sure, Thomas Jefferson may have had some black kids, but I'm pretty sure he and the rest of the men who brought us democracy were white. Could you imagine this woman teaching your child's history class?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “Truly what America is all about. I think about the civil rights and voting rights movement and how black Americans really created democracy in this country.”



Ilana Glazer: “That’s right. That’s exactly right.”



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:… pic.twitter.com/pNJjp0GDNx — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 7, 2026

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Some of the other gems from this podcast include AOC explaining how a person cannot actually earn a billion dollars and how once all the illegal immigrants are deported, ICE detention centers will eventually be used to round up black and trans people and, eventually, working class white people. Then there was something about data centers and "genocidal frameworks" and billionaires wanting to wipe the majority of the population off the planet. That's some sort of lefty math I just can't do. You'll have to watch it for yourself to make sense of it.

AOC says once illegal immigrants are all deported, corporations will repurpose ICE detention centers for rounding up other groups of people so their profits can continue to grow.



Podcast host Ilana Glazer agrees, says people are "turning the dial up on the genocidal framework"… pic.twitter.com/orYhiWUVkN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2026

Exhibit B: Jayapal Sabotaging U.S. Foreign Policy

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is suddenly quite worried about the "humanitarian crisis" in Cuba. She traveled to Cuba last month on the taxpayers' dime, came home and denounced Donald Trump's foreign policy, and now she's actively working with leaders from socialist countries like Mexico and Brazil, as well as others in Africa, to undermine everything Trump and Rubio are doing to actually fix the humanitarian crisis in Cuba. I'm pretty sure she's breaking some federal laws here, too, but I'm no expert.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) admits on tape that she is conspiring against the US to bring oil tankers into Cuba



That's a federal felony pic.twitter.com/jra4WiYuiV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 6, 2026

Exhibit C: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Not Having the Sense God Gave a Goose

Speaking of Democrats breaking federal law, Catherine wrote about this today:

Amid budget shortfalls, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is spending up to $250,000 on posting signs to try to warn federal immigration officers away from public property. At the same time, federal authorities are exposing the massive and deadly cartel drug trafficking problem in L.A. The anti-ICE signs are not important to immigration enforcement in the sense that they have absolutely no binding legal authority on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)... But they are important as demonstrating Bass’s determination to defy and potentially violate federal law, her complete irresponsibility with taxpayer funds, and the reason she should lose her next election big time, hopefully to Republican candidate and campaign ad whiz Spencer Pratt.

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Catherine goes on to explain how the 18th Street Gang controls an "area near MacArthur Park and running what was essentially an 'open-air drug marketplace,' sometimes pretending to be homeless people who sold their drugs out of tents." She also reports that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized "19 kilos of fentanyl out of a house associated with the [Sinaloa] cartel… That is enough poison to kill 190,000 Americans that reside here, profit of over $10 million when sold" and that "in 2024, Los Angeles County had 2,438 accidental drug overdose deaths."

So, if I'm understanding this correctly, two major organized crime operations with foreign ties have essentially taken over parts of Los Angeles. They have — or had — in their possession enough drugs to kill hundreds of thousands of people, and the mayor of the city is wasting taxpayer funds she doesn't even really have on meaningless posters, warning federal immigration officers to stay away. Why? What is the point? Make it make sense.

Exhibit D: Tennessee State Reps Go Nuts Over Redistricting

Catherine also wrote today about how "Tennessee’s House just passed a redrawn congressional map that would eliminate the only Democrat seat in the heavily red state, and leftist protestors immediately began going utterly berserk." But it wasn't just the so-called protesters who went berserk. Some of the state's representatives did too. Apparently, this is how you behave now if you're a Democrat and you don't get your way.

Here's State Rep. Justin Pearson cursing out a state trooper:

🚨 DISGUSTING. Tennessee Democrat State Rep. Justin Pearson just got caught on camera acting like a straight-up thug, screaming in the faces of State Troopers, yelling “MOVE THE FCK BACK! BOY!!” and calling them “stupid motherFcker” because he’s melting down over redistricting.… pic.twitter.com/Fu1JpsGdC7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2026

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And here is State Rep. Justin Jones burning a confederate flag amidst the madness:

Tenn. Rep. Justin Jones burnt a photo of a Confederate flag as the state's legislature approved new congressional district maps. The redistricting effort was led by Tenn. Republicans, with the goal of making all 9 congressional seats favorable for the party. pic.twitter.com/2F3UXKe2Le — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) May 7, 2026

Exhibit E: The Democrat Candidates for Governor of California

The debate between the candidates for governor of California has been hot topic over the last 48 hours or so, largely because it was more like some sort of WWE live event rather than a serious political forum. The state faces some serious issues, but all the Democrats seemed to want to do is make personal attacks against each other and/or Trump — I'm at the point where I want to ask these TDS idiots if Donald Trump is in the room with us right now. However, they did manage to agree on one thing that will be a huge help to the residents of California in the future: restoring healthcare benefits to illegal aliens. Rick covered the debat here, so I won't rehash it, but make sure you prepare for your brain for all the stupidity before you check it out: Democrats Eat Each Other Alive in California Governor Debate.

I had more exhibits, but my brain is begging me to stop here. You get the point.

The Marco Minute

And now for some sanity. Rubio met with the pope on Thursday, and they exchanged gifts. The pope gave the secretary a pen made of olive wood as a symbol of peace, and Rubio gave the pope... a crystal football with the State Department seal on it. Okay, a lot of people are mocking the gift, but I thought it was sweet. Rubio is a huge football fan. While he's more of a baseball guy, Pope Leo is really into sports as well, and is supposedly a Chicago Bears fan. It was unique and special idea for the first pope from the United States. "What to get someone who has everything?" Rubio said when presenting it to him.

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Marco Rubio: 'What to get someone who has everything? I thought a crystal football'



Pope: 'ok' pic.twitter.com/gr0sWA9bAO — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) May 7, 2026

Again, I said less Marco today, not no Marco. Fun fact: "The Marco Minute" remains the fastest-growing unauthorized segment in Morning Briefing history. Well, at least, on the days I fill in. Sadly, I have no jurisdiction here the rest of the time. Maybe I should rebrand it "Sarah Anderson's Marco Minute?" Hmmm. Where was I? Oh yeah, email Kruiser at [email protected] to make your contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence.

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Everything Isn't Awful

This is from my personal collection — I hope that's okay! Just 26 seconds of baby ducks on the ground for the first time. I love these gals.

I got some new baby ducks. We’re working on a @CanadaDry sponsorship. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U3tK2fASYc — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) October 26, 2024

PJ Media

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

I could live here.

Martin Johnson Heade - "Sunset over the Marsh" (1876) pic.twitter.com/ZNwODuD6LS — Museum (@DailyClassicArt) June 12, 2024

Kabana Comedy

Here's a little humor from my neighbor Jeff Foxworthy.

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Kabana Tunes

I'm glad y'all enjoyed the Wailin' Jennys yesterday. Today, I'm going to go with Tom Petty himself and my favorite live version of "Learning to Fly." When the crowd starts singing, and Stevie Nicks is dancing... it's a moment.

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