Epstein’s Suicide Note Released, Tucker Carlson Is a Liar, and the Greatest Conspiracy EVER!

News Flash: Yesterday, the FBI raided the offices of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, the Democrat who spearheaded Virginia’s redistricting/gerrymandering campaign. Which means, of course, that those dirty, stinkin’, no-good Republicans are weaponizing law enforcement against the Democrats!

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And we know this because:

Donald Trump is president. (He’s evil.) Fox News covered the raid. (Who tipped them off?!)

From MS NOW: Trump’s FBI Faces Difficult Questions Following Raid on Virginia Democrat’s Office

Not to put too fine a point on this, but this is why we don’t politicize federal law enforcement. Because even if the underlying case is legitimate, it’s impossible to avoid the larger context and the degree to which this looks like a retaliatory investigation against a Democrat, launched by a weaponized department known for its retaliatory investigations against Democrats. […] What’s more, the fact that Fox News, an outlet aligned with Republican politics, apparently received a heads-up about the operation in Portsmouth and was able to air live footage of the FBI search, further reinforces concerns that this case is inherently political.

The Fox News connection is the Democrats’ smoking gun for their latest conspiracy theory. After all, only the dastardly Trump administration would tip off a news organization before waging “lawfare” against its political enemies!

The Fox News connection was cited by The Bulwark’s Sam Stein:

i will say. some pretty remarkable instincts by Fox News to have its London correspondent placed in Portsmouth, Virginia right in time for the FBI raid of Louise Lucas — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

It was cited by MS NOW and The Bulwark’s Tim Miller:

How did Fox News get someone live on the scene of a raid in Portsmouth? Do you all have an office in Portsmouth? https://t.co/HpUJsaIhey — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 6, 2026

It was cited by Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D-Va.):

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D-VA) on FBI raid against Louise Lucas:



“Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — I think people should take this with a grain… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2026

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It’s an outrageous abuse of power! Never before in American history has anything like this happened!

Unless your name is Roger Stone and the year is 2019.

Fox News (Feb. 22, 2019): Mueller Team Denies Leaking Roger Stone Indictment to CNN

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team on Friday denied allegations from former Trump adviser Roger Stone that his indictment was leaked to CNN before it was unsealed last month. “The Special Counsel’s Office is aware of no information indicating that reporters were given any advance knowledge of a possible indictment from the Special Counsel’s office,” the filing states. Stone’s legal team had filed a motion in federal court claiming his indictment had been leaked after CNN was the only network to stake out Stone's Fort Lauderdale home when he was arrested before dawn last month. CNN later aired video of the arrest that showed a team of FBI agents with guns banging on Stone’s door and demanding that he come outside. […] CNN has denied being tipped off to the arrest, claiming they knew to be there because of “good reporting.”

According to CNN, it was all elbow grease and hard-nosed journalism:

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

When Donald Trump is president and a Democrat is targeted by law enforcement — and a major media outlet is on the scene — it surely means the GOP is led by Gestapo-like thugs who conspired to humiliate their enemies. How shameful! How un-American!

And when a Republican is targeted — and CNN is on the scene — why, it’s simply good, old-fashioned journalism. Nothin’ to see here, folks!

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Either way, it kills the argument that the Lucas raid was unusual because a media outlet caught wind of it. Turns out, that happens quite a bit.

Maybe it shouldn’t, but it does. That’s the undeniable reality of modern-day law enforcement.

It also provides an important window into conspiracy theories: The credibility of most conspiracies depends on which facts are highlighted — and which ones are (conveniently) ignored.

Which brings us to the just-released Epstein suicide note:

READ IT: Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note released by a federal judge.



The barely legible letter was allegedly written to his then-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione:



"They investigated me for months – found nothing!!!"



"So 16 year old charge results!"



"It is a treat to… pic.twitter.com/wh3XSBAjjb — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2026

Is it possible that the note is a forgery? Of course!

Is it possible that the note is real? Of course!

Which is why Epstein’s suicide note will be dismissed and rejected by millions of “Epstein conspiracy” true believers. NOW you found the note? Well, isn’t that convenient! The writing style is eerily similar to Trump’s social media posts! Clearly, this is a fake! We all know that Epstein was murdered!

Personally, I suspect the note is real. To me, it sounds like something an arrogant, immoral narcissist would hastily scribble — and furthermore, if the Trump administration was going to plant a suicide note, it makes zero sense to wait until AFTER the so-called “Epstein conspiracy” had already dominated the headlines for a full calendar year.

Common sense dictates that you’d plant the note at the beginning of the story, not the end!

Because, if a suicide note had been part of the narrative from the get-go, the “Epstein conspiracy” would’ve lost much of its mojo. The idea that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered by a mysterious assassin captured the public’s imagination. It made it seem like sinister forces were afoot.

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But nobody can prove that the suicide note is real, which is why this “conspiracy” will endure.

I can’t prove lots of things. I’ve been with my wife since 1999, but I can’t PROVE she loves me. (Hey, maybe she’s using me for my dashing good looks and/or my knowledge of sports trivia.) I mean, I’m pretty sure she loves me — it’s the most logical explanation for why she’s tolerated my stupidity all these years — but I can’t prove it.

That’s just how life is.

So, in lieu of actual proof, we must decide: Which explanation is the most likely?

Was Jeffrey Epstein the James Bond of pedophilia, working on behalf of Mossad (or the CIA, KGB, yada yada) to blackmail global elites? And because he knew too much, a shadowy operative murdered him in his jail cell?

Or was he simply a rich, arrogant, social-climbing sleazebag who used his money to exploit vulnerable girls, had attempted suicide before, and eventually succeeded — scribbling an “eff you” suicide note to give the world the finger one last time?

Given that the complete, unredacted “Epstein files” were under the purview of the Biden administration AND the Trump administration — and neither found anything particularly exceptional — I think it’s the latter. He wasn’t violating young girls because Mossad told him it was a good idea, but because he’s a sick, evil, disgusting pervert.

But a talented propagandist could craft a narrative that argues the exact opposite. (Many already have.) And if this narrative generates clicks, the marketplace will incentivize more of it.

That’s the beauty of trafficking in innuendo and conspiracies about unprovable phenomena: You can justify anything you want, no matter how unlikely or improbable, under the auspices of “Just asking questions.”

‘Cause who’d object to questions… other than someone with something to hide?

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Which brings us to Tucker Carlson, the poster child of exaggerated claims, bullfeces conspiracies, and bonkers allegations about global cabals (mostly involving Jews). If you haven’t heard, Tucker Carlson decided to read the Bible for the first time a few years ago.

And now, he’s an expert.

He knows enough to lecture Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz about what God REALLY thinks of Israel. (Spoiler alert: God’s not a fan.) In fact, he talks about Israel more than any other country, accusing the Jewish state of genocide, murdering Christians, ordering Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail elites, and holding Donald Trump “hostage” as a “slave.”

He explained his thoughts to The New York Times:

The New York Times: You said [Donald Trump is] a hostage just now. You told the BBC he’s a “slave” to foreign interests. Carlson: Correct. The New York Times: I just want you to be explicit. Trump is being held hostage by whom? Carlson: By Benjamin Netanyahu and by his many advocates in the United States. And we know that not simply because Trump started the war on Feb. 28, but because he couldn’t get out of it. He declares we’re having a cease-fire. He says, We’re having a cease-fire and we’re having these talks and they’re going great, and we are going to open the strait. And Iran says, Yeah, one of our conditions is Israel’s got to pull back from southern Lebanon. You can’t use the Iran war as a pretext for stealing more land from a sovereign country that’s not your country. And it’s not just Iran who felt that way. I think the rest of the world is like, What are you doing? I thought we were fighting the great existential threat, Iran. And now you’re taking the opportunity to take Lebanon’s shore, the Litani River, and bombing downtown Beirut. What is this?

Of course, another explanation for Israel’s actions is that Lebanon is the place from which Hezbollah — a terrorist organization allied with Iran — has been raining thousands of missiles down on Israel (almost certainly at the direction of Iran). For very obvious reasons, Israel sought to eliminate the threat.

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Carlson says otherwise: It must be because Donald Trump is Netanyahu’s slave.

Two explanations. Two distinct and separate possibilities.

Decide for yourself which is more likely.

Same applies to President Trump’s original decision to attack Iran. I believe Donald Trump — who has a 40+ year track record of urging America to get tougher on the mullahs — was motivated by Iran’s nuclear development, terrorist proxies, and ballistic missile program. When Israel/U.S. intelligence gave him an opportunity to decapitate the regime by turning Iran’s “Supreme Leader” into human confetti, he took it.

Carlson’s explanation: Donald Trump is an “Israel First” traitor and Netanyahu’s slave — probably because he’s being secretly blackmailed.

So which explanation is more likely? Once again, decide for yourself.

Recommended: Nick Fuentes Joins the DEMOCRATS — Triggering a Hasan Piker Nightmare for Liberals!

The greatest conspiracy in world history is the idea that there are no facts — that if something is theoretical, then it’s worthy of consideration. This is how new conspiracies are born. From Epstein to Israel to Bigfoot to UFOs, it’s the common denominator.

Whatever’s unprovable is thereby possible!

But that’s a horrible way to navigate life. Not all “possibilities” are created equally. You could waste your entire life pursuing lies. (And, sadly, many do.)

Because probabilities matter more than possibilities.

One final thought on Mr. Carlson: Since he’s read the Bible and is now an expert, he’s obviously thought a great deal about the nature of God. After all, how could he not? God is an important part of Christianity.

And so is the Devil.

Which is why it’s so surprising that Tucker Carlson wouldn’t remember accusing Donald Trump — a man he’s met, campaigned for, and whose administration employed Carlson’s kid — of being the Antichrist:

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NYT: "You've been talking on your show about whether Trump is the Antichrist"



Tucker Carlson: "I have not said that"



NYT: You said, "Here's a leader mocking the Gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of Gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist?"



TC:… pic.twitter.com/7YZyngfw7U — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) May 2, 2026

Which explanation is more likely: Carlson is a good Christian man who’s acting in good faith — doing his damnedest to understand this crazy planet — or he’s a liar who makes outlandish accusations to get clicks?

I’m guessing it’s the latter.

But hey, anything’s possible, I suppose.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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