Tarlov Has Another Meltdown on ‘The Five’

Jessica Tarlov once again lost it on Fox News’s The Five on Wednesday, and it was pretty sad.

It started with Greg Gutfeld laying down a challenge that, honestly, liberals never seem able to answer. "I'm okay with you hating Trump," Gutfeld began. "Why aren't you okay with me liking him? If you could just look in the mirror and answer that question, liberals, you would feel so much better."

Advertisement

He added, "Why does it bother you that people like Trump? Perhaps there's a large role in your dissatisfaction. It might be your own personal resentments. Maybe if you get over that, you'll spend less time and effort being so miserable."

Even Jesse Watters jumped in, asking her if she had an answer to that.

She tried. Sort of.

"Why do I care that you like him?" she asked. “‘Cause he's, like, a completely morally bankrupt person that's implementing policies—" she started, before Gutfeld cut her off.

"But why should you care that I like him? Why should you care?"

Tarlov shifted. "Well, I have accepted that you like him," she said. Then came the part where things started to unravel.

Gutfeld asked, ”Why can I not be a friend of yours if you like Trump?"

Her answer was surprisingly candid. "If he was your friend, I'd be much more chill about it, but because you like him, he's my president."

Watters wasn't buying the morality framing at all: "She's misdiagnosed. It has nothing to do with morality."

That set Tarlov off. "Of course it does," she shot back.

Watters went all in. “You don't care about morality. Your party doesn't support standards of morality. You can do drugs, you can be homeless, you can hit people, rape people, let other murderers into the country. They don't judge."

Advertisement

Tarlov really had nothing to counter with, because Watters was right. So, she tried to pivot to evangelical hypocrisy. "You guys got evangelicals to support a guy who has cheated on every single wife that he's had."

Watters fired back with the original question: "But who cares if I like him?" Tarlov insisted she'd already made her peace with it. "I said I don't care. I have accepted it."

Then Watters pushed on why liberals in general care, and Tarlov landed what she clearly thought was a zinger. "Because you're a black hole of humanity."

Gutfeld tried to wrap it up with a psychological explanation — that liberals "cannot get themselves emotionally out of the way" and that the sunk cost of hating someone "rips you apart."

Tarlov insisted, "It's because it has electoral consequences,” and then really started grasping at straws. “Well, what do you care about? Then why are we looking at any of that, you know, video of Obama? What do you care? That suit was fly.”

🚨THE FIVE MELTDOWN: Jessica Tarlov completely LOSES IT when Greg Gutfeld asks Dems: “I’m OK with you hating Trump, why aren’t you OK with me liking him?”



TDS in full meltdown mode. They can spew nonstop hate but can’t handle anyone supporting Trump. Total hypocrite clowns… pic.twitter.com/jbu9RZknxE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 7, 2026

Advertisement

I can’t believe liberals are still talking about the tan suit as if it were an actual controversy. The left manufactured the “controversy” surrounding it, not the right, and leftists have used it as a symbol of the “scandal-free” presidency Obama had, which, of course, is a total lie.

Flashback: 14 Real Obama Scandals That Have Nothing to do with His Wearing a Tan Suit

Tarlov didn't have an answer to Gutfeld's question because liberals never do. When the best comeback you can muster is referencing Obama’s tan suit, you’re conceding you lost the argument. Watters was right, and deep down, she knows it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.