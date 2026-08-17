El-Sayed Oversaw Animal 'Slaughterhouse,' and This Is Not Just a Story About Killing Dogs

From 2015 to 2017, the socialist Muslim Senate candidate from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, was executive director and health officer of the Detroit Health Department. In that capacity, he was in charge of Detroit’s Animal Control operation at a time when that department was engaged in some highly questionable activities. El-Sayed has boasted about how he “rebuilt the animal control system,” but he actually seems to have left a wide swath of destruction in his wake. Amd this is not just a story about the ethical treatment of animals.

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The Daily Mail reported Thursday that “his record overseeing Detroit’s troubled animal-control system” includes “high rates of animal euthanasia,” particularly involving the killing of dogs. It seems that “nearly 4,680 dogs and cats were euthanized by Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) during the period when El-Sayed was in his post at the Detroit Health Department,” and far more dogs than cats were put to death.

The Daily Mail notes that in 2015, “DACC euthanized 1,988 dogs and 272 cats – a total of 2,260 animals.” To understand the scope of the killing machine El-Sayed was operating, consider the fact that the 1,988 dogs whom his team put to death that year “represented 26.4 percent of all dogs euthanized in the county, according to Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Animal Shelter Annual Report.”

El-Sayed’s death-to-dogs operation slowed down a bit in 2016, but was still quite active: “DACC euthanized 1,056 dogs and 29 cats that year.”

Why did he do this? Could it be connected in any to El-Sayed’s general outlook on life, and to values and principles that he will take into the Senate with him if he is elected? Why, yes, there is indeed a connection, and it’s an important one. In March 2009, Abdul El-Sayed said: “Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way.”

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What does killing large numbers of dogs have to do with being Sharia-compliant? Everything, because Islam hates dogs. Muhammad, according to Islamic tradition, ordered them killed. In one tradition, an early Muslim recounts that “ordered the killing of dogs and we would send (men) in Medina and its corners and we did not spare any dog that we did not kill, so much so that we killed the dog that accompanied the wet she-camel belonging to the people of the desert.” (Sahih Muslim 3811)

Muhammad might have issued this order because of the angel Gabriel’s alleged antipathy to dogs: “Once Gabriel promised the Prophet (that he would visit him, but Gabriel did not come) and later on he said, ‘We, angels, do not enter a house which contains a picture or a dog.’” (Sahih Bukhari 4.54.50)

Could El-Sayed have killed so many dogs while he was in charge of Detroit Animal Care and Control because of the Sharia mandate for the killing of dogs? Well, the man said he was Sharia-compliant and then he acted in a Sharia-compliant way, far above and beyond any killing of dogs that may have been justifiable on the basis of public health or sanitation issues. Anyone who sees that two plus two equals four in this case is likely to be charged with “Islamophobia,” but in fact, El-Sayed is presenting to the public the rare prospect of a politician who acted according to his stated principles.

Related: El-Sayed Drops the Mask

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The problem here is that those stated principles involve adherence to a legal and moral code that departs radically from that of the United States of America. Here is a man who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate and yet holds to a legal system that denies the freedom of speech, the equality of rights of women with men, and the equality of rights of non-Muslims with Muslims. Sharia also mandates domestic abuse, female genital mutilation, the hatred of Jews, and above all, jihad violence against unbelievers in order to subjugate them under the hegemony of this same Islamic law.

El-Sayed made all this clear when he killed so many dogs in Detroit. Now those dead animals bear mute witness to the core reason why he is unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate. Will anyone pay attention?

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