What If Trump Dropped the Sharia Law Bomb?

Welcome to the MAGA war room. (Obviously, no fighting.) In today’s meeting, we’ll be strategizing for the midterms. Because, sigh, not everything is completely, totally awesome.

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That doesn’t mean it’s time to panic. To quote El Rushbo, it’s never time to panic. Besides, it’s still early October, and we’re sitting on a gargantuan pile of money. Yes, September’s polls were bleak, but in September 2024, Kamala Harris was beating Donald Trump by seven points.

So relax. Undecideds are undecided because they don’t make early decisions. This election won’t get serious ‘til your neighbors buy Halloween candy.

I call it the New York Jets Quartet of Disengagement: Undecideds don’t start paying attention ‘til the Jets lose their fourth game. (They’re currently 1-2.)

But it’s always smart to explore options — especially when the current trajectory is unfavorable. It’s pragmatic PR: If the status quo won’t take us where we want to be, we’ll have to change the status quo.

Which the GOP could do by nationalizing the midterms and pushing a new issue to the forefront. And if this issue strikes a nerve, the dividends will be enormous: The right issue will energize and activate MAGA’s base, flip the national focus, and put the Democrats on the wrong side of public opinion.

For example, what if the Republican Party called for a national ban on Sharia Law?

We know President Trump supports it:

Trump: "I would absolutely prohibit the Sharia Law thing. It is happening in this country a little bit, and where we see it, we take it out... We have one system." pic.twitter.com/K7e4fA4hH3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2026

Sharia beliefs would still be constitutional. This is America: You can believe whatever the heck you want. But we’re not going to follow the European example of making Sharia Law legally binding, nor will we allow Sharia Law to be imposed on American communities.

In the 2026 Texas primary, nearly two million Republicans — 94.8% of the vote! — supported a statewide ban on Sharia Law. Which is an excellent indicator that this issue wouldn’t just mobilize MAGA’s base — it’d strap a rocket to it.

Because I also suspect the Democrats can’t resist taking the bait.

If President Trump plays the Sharia Law card, the most tactical Democratic PR response would be to blast the Republicans for not focusing on affordability. Instead of making gas and groceries cheaper, Trump is chasing imaginary boogeymen. (And demonizing minorities because Republicans are all evil Nazis.) C’mon, the real danger is data centers, not halal chicken!

But I don’t think they’ll respond that way. Their performative impulse is just too strong. Besides, the Democrats’ ecosystem doesn’t reward tactical pragmatism; it craves — and rewards — red meat.

And if you don’t feed the beast, it’ll eat you. (Just ask Chuck Schumer.)

The Democrats’ most likely response, BY FAR, is hysterical, arms flailing, over-the-top Trump-bashing.

This means that the Democrats will argue that Sharia Law is as American as apple pie. It’s what we’d want for our own daughters, too. And anyone suggesting that there’s a link between Muslims, Sharia Law, and terrorism is a horrible, mean-spirited, Islamophobic monster!

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That’s favorable positioning for Republicans. Like Obi-Wan Kenobi, we have the high ground.

Meanwhile, terrorist attempts are back in the headlines. With apologies to Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, if I had a nickel for every time there was a terrorist attempt on an American military base in Europe, a plot to attack the Texas Capitol, or a 9/11-inspired airline hijacking over the last four days, I’d have three nickels — which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened three times in four days.

This could be a tragic harbinger of what’s to come: Iran and its proxies are highly incentivized — and the blood libel lie of Israeli “genocide” in Gaza has mainstreamed antisemitism.

If so, calling for a national Sharia Law ban puts the GOP ahead of the curve.

Because the Democrats will immediately argue the opposite. Trump Derangement Syndrome (which is more an addiction than a syndrome) demands it: The only reason the mullahs are mad is Trump! The president’s policies have made the world more dangerous! He kicked the Iranian hornet’s nest — and now we’re being swarmed by terrorists!

It’s all Trump’s fault!

This creates the political dynamic of the Democrats blaming the president — and the president protecting the people. Both sides acknowledge there’s a life-and-death problem with Islamic terrorism, yet only one side blames the terrorists.

Advantage: MAGA.

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This strategy wouldn’t work if the Democrats were measured. But if they were measured, they wouldn’t be Democrats: TDS is in their DNA.

This is who they are now.

Media-obsessed, clout-chasing Democrats with presidential aspirations — like Ro Khanna, AOC, and JB Pritzker — will race to seize the most radical anti-Trump position. They’re auditioning, after all, to be the base’s 2028 darling, and that incentivizes extremism.

Because the base wants red meat. And telling your base what it wants to hear is smart, Machiavellian politics.

Proposing a national Sharia Law ban would make the Dems go absolutely bonkers. (Even more so.) And if they take the bait and tie their brand to the defense of Sharia Law, the Democrats will be ice skating uphill.

It’s still early October. It’s not time to panic.

But it’s time to take an idea like this seriously.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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