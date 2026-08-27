Trump Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Ban Sharia

President Donald Trump jumped into the ongoing furor over Sharia on Thursday, telling Glenn Beck: “Number one on Sharia law, I would absolutely say that not — this country, there's no Sharia law.” This comes amid ongoing leftist efforts to portray Sharia as completely benign religious law that patriots only oppose because they’re racists, bigots, and “Islamophobes.” Once again, however, the leftists are wrong and Trump is right.

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On Monday night, Michigan’s Marxist Muslim Democrat candidate for Senate, Abdulraham Mohammed El-Sayed, likened Sharia to Roman Catholic canon law when Fox News anchor Jesse Watters asked him about comments El-Sayed had made previously about the allegedly evil people who were daring to oppose Sharia. Watters repeated El-Sayed’s earlier claim as a question: "Getting rid of Sharia law is white supremacy? Can you explain that one?"

El-Sayed responded by saying: "Nobody is trying to push Sharia law on anyone else, just like I hope nobody is trying to push canon law on anybody else, because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion."

This is the consistent far-left line on Sharia: Catholic canon law is a body of religious laws with which non-Catholics need not concern themselves, and that has no political content. When I testified last February before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Steven Van Zandt), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Clueless), and Steve Cohen (D-Even More Clueless) doggedly insisted, in the teeth of mountains of evidence, that Sharia was essentially the same thing, although they didn’t mention canon law.

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Raskin, Cohen, and Scanlon did then exactly what El-Sayed wants us all to do now: ignore Sharia’s political, supremacist, expansionist, and violent aspects, and pretend that all opposition to it stems solely from an irrational and morally objectionable hatred. Trump, however, on Monday demonstrated that he knew more about Sharia than virtually every leftist spokesman, or at very least that he was willing to confront it in a way in which they were not.

🔥 BOOM: Donald Trump dropped this line on banning Sharia Law and he is 100% correct



“I would absolutely prohibit Sharia Law.”



“I would absolutely say this country is NOT Sharia Law! […] I would say NO!”



“It’s almost like a second way of life.”



Time to pass a nationwide law… pic.twitter.com/fWtNuGr2uz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2026

“And you do have pockets of it” in the United States, Trump said, “as you know. I would say no. And you go to London, you go to Paris. It's almost like a second way of life. It's ridiculous.”

Indeed. The Daily Mail reported in 2025 that “a 2017 Home Office review found 85 Sharia councils - which interpret this law to pass judgments, known as hadiths, were operating in the UK, prompting the country to be described as 'the Sharia court capital of the West.'”

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If Sharia were simply benign religious law, these Sharia courts would be no problem. But to take just one of the many ways in which Sharia and Western law contradict one another, the Qur’an directs men to “beat” women “from whom you fear disobedience.” (4:34)

In 2016, the Muslim Arbitration Tribunal (Mat) in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was discovered to be stating openly on its website that it urged prosecutors to “reconsider” bringing criminal charges against Muslim men who are being prosecuted for beating their wives. A women’s rights group, the Southall Black Sisters, called this an "attempt to sabotage criminal proceedings," and of course it was all done in accord with Sharia.

Related: Is Amazon Suppressing a Book That Criticizes Islam?

Trump continued, telling Beck: “And I would absolutely be on your side on that, on a lot of other people's side, too. Because, you know, you and I have people that I think we're more based on common sense than we are in ideology. It's all about good politics. It's all about common sense, anyway. But I would absolutely prohibit the Sharia law thing. And it is happening in this country a little bit. And when we see it, we take it out. And you have to take it out. You have one system. We have a great system. Sometimes it's very frustrating. But it's the best there is that I can see.”

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The assertion that we have “one system” is the key to this whole controversy. Centuries ago, Britain blazed the trail toward a free society when King John signed the Magna Carta, stipulating that nobles would be subject to the same law as commoners. Centuries later, Britain is discarding that all-important principle of one law for all in its haste to appease and accommodate the Muslim migrants who wield increasingly greater political clout.

Trump says he won’t allow that to happen here. All free people should hope he succeeds.

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