Police Raid Ilhan Omar’s Son’s Home, Arrest Roommate With 10 Convictions

Police have reportedly raided the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) son, although it does not appear that they arrested him.

Alpha News posted on Facebook that it received a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department saying that the only individual arrested was Omar’s son’s roommate, Abdulrahman Abdi, whom you can see below on the right. Abdi was in trouble after officers gave him a citation for driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance, and police impounded his vehicle and recovered a firearm from it.

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Subsequently, according to MPD’s statement, officers arrested Abdi at the apartment he shares with Omar’s son Adnan. As mentioned below, police seized guns and ammunition. But it is not clear if there is any reason Adnan might be in trouble, or if the police investigation involves only Abdi, who is now in jail on a weapons charge. Abdi has 10 convictions on his record, including a felony speeding violation, based on records that The Daily Mail viewed. Even if Adnan wasn’t involved in any of his roommate’s crimes, it seems rather concerning that he and his congresswoman mother have no issue with him sharing a home with a serial criminal.

Police raid home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's son as guns and ammunition are seized https://t.co/CyzD93EgvA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 27, 2026

Related: Texas Judge Tells Minnesota No Extradition of ICE Agent for Biased Charges

Omar pitched a fit some months ago, accusing ICE of stopping her son at Target and asking if he was American. While the representative ranted about racial profiling, it is entirely reasonable that in Minnesota, in an area where there are many Somali illegal immigrants, ICE would ask her son a simple question. Even Omar had to admit that as soon as her son showed officers his passport, they let him go. There was no harassment or unjust detention.

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Notably, a research piece from City Journal in January found that Somali immigrant men are incarcerated at twice the rate of their native-born American peers. There are around 80,000 Somali immigrants living in Minnesota, and the sanctuary state is a hotspot for illegal aliens. Such facts may be inconvenient to the Democrats' narrative, but they explain why ICE might have been showing up at grocery stores in areas with large concentrations of Somali immigrants. This isn’t racist; it’s common sense. And given that the Trump administration has confirmed there is evidence Omar committed immigration fraud, her hysteria over ICE asking her son a simple question is particularly ironic. And Omar and her family have also been implicated in Minnesota’s fraud scandal. For instance, Omar funneled cash to a clinic that her sister ran while Omar was holding state office. The convicted “Feeding Our Future” mastermind Aimee Bock and Minnesota lawmakers implicated Omar in the $250 million theft of taxpayer money. When American authorities this year finally got custody of one Somali fraudster involved in the scam, it turned out he and Bock had exchanged emails under the title “Ilhan’s Office.” And The Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak uncovered evidence indicating that Omar’s sister Sahra Noor, who has since moved back to Africa, registered her company at the same address as the “Feeding Our Future” fraudsters, and possibly helped bring one of the chief criminals into the scheme. Meanwhile, the Republic of Somaliland accuses Omar’s father of complicity in genocide, and Omar allegedly pretended to marry her brother so he could fraudulently stay in America. So a significant part of the family seems to be under suspicion of serious criminal activity.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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