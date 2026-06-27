‘Feeding Our Future’ Fraudster Caught in Somalia

A Somali man who reportedly helped orchestrate one of the most egregious taxpayer fraud schemes in Minnesota and lived the high life off the ill-gotten gains is in custody after authorities caught him in Mogadishu.

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“Feeding Our Future” executive director Aimee Bock, who implicated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) in the fraud, received a sentence of almost 42 years in prison for the $250 million fraud game. But it appears one of her fellow masterminds behind the fraud was hiding from justice in Somalia. Multiple co-conspirators in the scheme have already pleaded guilty.

#News Man Taken into Custody in Somalia for Role in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme



Today, United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen and #FBIMinneapolis Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson announced Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, of Burnsville, Minnesota—one of the… pic.twitter.com/93cIsn8gEK — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 26, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel also released a statement on the arrest. “Abdikerm Eidleh was an alleged ringleader of one of the largest fraud scandals in the history of the country - orchestrating a massive $250 million scheme to steal critical food resources from vulnerable Americans who needed it and spent the money on luxury cars and mansions, as shameless as it gets,” he said.

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Patel continued, “But thanks to a brilliant op from this FBI and our great partners - we got him in Somalia, and he will now face justice. To date the FBI has systematically dismantled the ‘Feeding our Future’ web of corruption and arrested over 70 members in the case - we will continue working every single day to wipe out fraud across the country.” It is important to emphasize that the FBI does need its local and even international partners’ cooperation to succeed in catching such criminals.

For Our VIPs: California, Minnesota & More: Election Fraud Was Hiding in Plain Sight

This might be a good time to remind Americans how vast amounts of our taxpayer money not only went to Somalis committing crimes in Minnesota, but also straight to Somalia, where some of the money was even funding al-Shabaab terrorists. And yet for some reason, the Trump administration has not yet recognized the Republic of Somaliland, which is functionally independent from and more democratic than Somalia, the only apparent reason being not to upset Somalia.

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Another issue is that at least one of the biggest players in the “Feeding Our Future” scam, Bock, has implicated multiple high-profile American politicians. Among them is Omar, who also committed immigration fraud, according to the Trump administration, and her family is tied to genocide back in Somalia. As for Walz and Ellison, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) referred them to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal charges.

The question is, will any of these three politicians actually face consequences for their reported criminal actions? Or will they escape the justice that came for Bock, Eidleh and co. because they have political titles, the magic charm that protects so many other criminal politicians and bureaucrats in our country?

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