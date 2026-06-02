Somaliland Offers U.S. a ‘Partnership Against China and Iran’

After decades of having a separate governmental system, economy, and alliances from Somalia, the Republic of Somaliland is functionally independent — and eager to help the USA form a strong front against genocidal dictatorships.

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Somaliland made its pitch to the Trump administration and the American public again on Tuesday:

America, seize this moment.

The Republic of Somaliland built a thriving democracy, secured its borders against al-Shabaab and extremism, and even proposed a partnership against China and Iran. This presents a strategic opportunity. By recognizing Somaliland, you’ll gain a… pic.twitter.com/6RGTlGKmjy — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) June 2, 2026

For most of the last 70+ years, most American politicians have been more desperate to appease, praise, or accept investment and influence operations from our worst enemies rather than our allies. That is part of the reason both our domestic and international situations have been in crisis. Now, one country in the Horn of Africa is offering the United States a partnership against our sworn and deadly enemies in Tehran and Beijing, and what it wants in return is not endless aid payouts, but recognition and military cooperation. For too long, our bases in the Middle East have been in hostile countries like Hamas-sponsoring Qatar. Change is urgently needed.

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Somaliland wants to give America access to its strategic port and land for a base, which could be critical in exerting maritime influence against the terrorist Iranian regime and its jihad proxies, especially the Yemeni Houthis. Qatar is a major state sponsor of terrorism, Saudi Arabia enforces harsh sharia law and persecutes Christians, and Iraq is torn apart by terrorism. Also, Qatari and Saudi money is ruining the U.S. university system. Wouldn't it be better for our troops to base them in a country not antithetical to our values and interests? And it would certainly hurt Iran's regime for us to rely more on a government that opposes Tehran's power than on a country like Qatar, where the rulers have long been pals of the ayatollahs and unified with them in spreading sharia while attacking Israel.

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Another part of Somaliland's offer is access to critical minerals, which could help us undermine the stranglehold that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), America's number one enemy, has on the rare earth supply chain so essential to our electronics. As of last year, the CCP controlled "70% of rare earth mining and 90% of processing" globally, according to Rare Earth Exchanges. That's a massive security risk for us. Our military and civilian technology has to rely on the whims of a tyranny that openly threatens and plans to usurp the U.S. government. We need better options, and as our domestic rare earth mining is just starting to pick up, Somaliland could give us the necessary boost.

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It is not an unimportant consideration that, besides opposing the CCP and Iran's regime, partnering with Somaliland would be a blow to Somalia, which has obtained so many millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars via fraud.

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