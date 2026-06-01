Hezbollah Broke the Ceasefire Within Minutes and Bibi Is Fed Up

About an hour after promising President Donald Trump that it would stop firing, Hezbollah launched missiles at Israeli civilians. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is tired of the world telling him that he is the obstacle to peace.

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Hezbollah just killed another young Israeli soldier, and the weekend was punctuated with missile attacks on such civilian targets as beaches and shopping malls in northern Israel. In some Israeli towns, a majority of buildings have suffered damage or been destroyed by terrorist attacks. Trump insisted that Israel halt a strike on terrorist targets Monday morning, saying Hezbollah promised him an end to hostilities, but almost immediately afterwards, Hezbollah launched more missiles.

A beach. Families. Children. Then, a missile.



Hezbollah fired toward civilians in Nahariya, striking just meters from the shoreline. In seconds, a peaceful weekend became fear, chaos, and a fight to survive.



All while a ceasefire is supposedly in place. Hezbollah continues… pic.twitter.com/EAXAGbfwvH — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 31, 2026

We mourn the loss of Staff Sergeant Adam Tsarfati, 20, from Rosh Haayin, a combat soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, who fell during combat in southern Lebanon.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/He26hVgrba — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

Netanyahu posted in Hebrew late on Monday, “Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut. This stance of ours remains unchanged. In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

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Despite the ceasefire, Hezbollah has been launching rockets, missiles and drones at Israeli communities while actively sabotaging diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon.



Israel's actions in Lebanon are aimed at removing an ongoing threat and ensuring the security of our… pic.twitter.com/QYoIdHVL8a — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

Related: Iran's Regime Fires on U.S. Troops, Then Accuses Israel and U.S. of Ceasefire Violations

Dozens of sirens today warning of incoming rockets or attack drones fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Israeli civilians cannot be allowed to live under such conditions. pic.twitter.com/0wxKJ4GvPx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

The tragedy of fundamentalist Islam is that it wants anything rather than peace. We are dealing with fanatical adherents of a religion that for 1400 years has taught that raping and murdering Jewish and Christians civilians is the shortcut to an eternity in paradise.

Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into an Iranian regime stronghold.



Since October 7, 2023, Hezbollah fired more than 19,000 rockets from Lebanon, an average of 20 rockets a day.



No nation would accept its civilians living under constant attack.



Israel has the right and the duty to… pic.twitter.com/3ty01cUZDx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

Modern Westerners are cultural imperialists, which means that, whether with good or ill intentions, we make ridiculous assumptions that all people basically have the same desires and goals, one of which is peace. This is pure nonsense. The history of humanity is war, and for fundamentalist Muslims, war is not only honorable but holy. It is an endless occupation.

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Israelis living on Kibbutz Sasa and other towns & villages on the border with Lebanon have had a tough time and responded with remarkable resilience.



Israel will protect our citizens and ensure both normalcy and security. pic.twitter.com/fWa5fslHYf — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

Trump wants a deal, but Iran's regime doesn't. And unfortunately, when he makes moves such as pressuring Netanyahu to call off a strike right after Iran's regime whined about the strike, it doesn't make us look like the winning side, which we are. Trump, not Iran's regime, has the upper hand — so why wouldn't we act like it? Indeed, with our enemies not only in Iran but in China, Russia, Qatar, and elsewhere watching, it is not wise to do anything else.

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