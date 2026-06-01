Hezbollah Broke the Ceasefire Within Minutes and Bibi Is Fed Up

Catherine Salgado | 10:10 PM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

About an hour after promising President Donald Trump that it would stop firing, Hezbollah launched missiles at Israeli civilians. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is tired of the world telling him that he is the obstacle to peace.

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Hezbollah just killed another young Israeli soldier, and the weekend was punctuated with missile attacks on such civilian targets as beaches and shopping malls in northern Israel. In some Israeli towns, a majority of buildings have suffered damage or been destroyed by terrorist attacks. Trump insisted that Israel halt a strike on terrorist targets Monday morning, saying Hezbollah promised him an end to hostilities, but almost immediately afterwards, Hezbollah launched more missiles.

Netanyahu posted in Hebrew late on Monday, “Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut. This stance of ours remains unchanged. In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.”

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Related: Iran's Regime Fires on U.S. Troops, Then Accuses Israel and U.S. of Ceasefire Violations

The tragedy of fundamentalist Islam is that it wants anything rather than peace. We are dealing with fanatical adherents of a religion that for 1400 years has taught that raping and murdering Jewish and Christians civilians is the shortcut to an eternity in paradise. 

Modern Westerners are cultural imperialists, which means that, whether with good or ill intentions, we make ridiculous assumptions that all people basically have the same desires and goals, one of which is peace. This is pure nonsense. The history of humanity is war, and for fundamentalist Muslims, war is not only honorable but holy. It is an endless occupation.

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Trump wants a deal, but Iran's regime doesn't. And unfortunately, when he makes moves such as pressuring Netanyahu to call off a strike right after Iran's regime whined about the strike, it doesn't make us look like the winning side, which we are. Trump, not Iran's regime, has the upper hand — so why wouldn't we act like it? Indeed, with our enemies not only in Iran but in China, Russia, Qatar, and elsewhere watching, it is not wise to do anything else.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

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