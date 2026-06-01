MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 9:10 AM on June 01, 2026

It seems like over a week since the last time Kruiser and I hosted a Five O'Clock Somewhere video live chat for our VIP Gold peeps.

Probably because it's been that long.

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There was a holiday, you see. Then Kruiser and I took our usual every-other-Friday off. We ran outta gas. We had a flat tire. We didn't have enough money for a cab fare. Our tuxes didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole our cara. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, and locusts! It wasn't our fault! We swear to God!

But we're back now, so it's all good.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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