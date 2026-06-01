MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It seems like over a week since the last time Kruiser and I hosted a Five O'Clock Somewhere video live chat for our VIP Gold peeps.

Probably because it's been that long.

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There was a holiday, you see. Then Kruiser and I took our usual every-other-Friday off. We ran outta gas. We had a flat tire. We didn't have enough money for a cab fare. Our tuxes didn't come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole our cara. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, and locusts! It wasn't our fault! We swear to God!

But we're back now, so it's all good.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?