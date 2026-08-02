Democrats Should Be Terrified of What Bill Maher Just Said

The Democrat Party is in real trouble. Just ask Bill Maher.

Maher took direct aim at the Democratic Socialists of America and the wave of far-left candidates the party keeps promoting, and he did it by simply reading their own words back to the audience.

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"Trump has told 1 trillion lies, but when he says the DSA are actually communists, that's not one of them," Maher said. "And it's not hard to prove it just by quoting the DSA and their candidates."

Maher recalled telling Vice President J.D. Vance that his vote was "in play" if the Democrat Party kept drifting toward the DSA, only to be mocked for it during his vacation.

"I said ‘in play,’ and here's why," Maher said. "Because not a week goes by where I don't read about some newly chosen, exciting new face in the Democratic Party. And then when that face opens its mouth, the Communist Manifesto or some other crazy s**t comes out! Again."

Then Maher showed the receipts.

The DSA platform states, "You work as much as you are able and no more than needed," a line Maher noted sits so close to Karl Marx's "from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs" that the DSA would get sued for plagiarism if Marx were still around to sue. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.) has tweeted Marx's words verbatim. Mamdani's top aide, Cea Weaver, has said "if you don't believe in the government's sacred right to seize property, it's over," and has talked about wanting to "impoverish the white middle class." Hasan Piker, one of the left's most popular influencers, has openly mourned the collapse of the Soviet Union and Mao's China. Democrat congressional candidate Darlesia Chevalier has called for seizing all property from landlords and said, "Seize the means of production." Mamdani himself, Maher said, has stated flatly that "the end goal is seizing the means of production."

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"Now, maybe you missed that in school or missed school altogether, but that's communism," Maher said.

Maher pointed to the Marxist Unity Group, a faction now gaining influence inside the DSA, which describes its mission as "the long-term struggle for a fully liberated classless society. In a word, communism." Weaver, he noted, has literally tweeted the words "elect more communists."

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has defended the coalition, calling the party a "big tent" with room for democratic socialists. Maher wasn't buying it.

"Well, you know what else you find in a tent? Clowns," Maher said. He mocked Democrats for melting down over Trump adding gold trim to the Oval Office while shrugging off actual threats to the separation of powers, telling them to "get your head out of your ass."

And then came Maher’s most consequential comment.

"I would vote for Sarah Palin before this s**t!” he said.

Bill Maher’s audience audibly gasps when he reads what the Democratic Socialists of America are actually saying out loud:



MAHER: “Trump has told 1 trillion lies, but when he says the DSA are actually COMMUNISTS, that’s not one of them.”



“And it’s not hard to prove it just by… pic.twitter.com/HXcJ0T1Jyv — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2026

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Maher is a lifelong Democrat, not some closet conservative looking for an excuse to jump ship. That's what makes this warning worth taking seriously.

If a leftist like Maher is willing to consider voting Republican in 2028, he won't be alone. This kind of thing doesn't happen in a vacuum. If Maher is thinking this way, you can bet that other leftists and a meaningful share of independent voters, who've watched the same radical drift Maher just described, are likely to make the same calculation.

But, here’s the thing: the socialist wave in the Democratic Party is happening now, in this year’s midterms. If you don’t think that the rise of socialism will cost the Democrats votes in November, you’re not paying attention. And that’s why Democrats should be terrified.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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