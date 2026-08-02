Did Tucker Carlson Just Host the First Meeting of 'The Lincoln Project 2.0'?

If you have ever watched Tucker Carlson’s podcast after he was shown the door at Fox News, the room in the photo might look familiar to you. It’s the dining area of Carlson’s Maine cabin, a room where he’s conducted the majority of his interviews for the podcast.

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Posing for the camera around the table are Carlson; Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband, news presenter Brian Glenn; Joe Kent and his wife, Heather, a former reality TV personality; and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and his wife, former congressional staffer Carolyn Moffa.

Greene posted the photo on the X platform, and then conservative influencer Shawn Farash came up with what I think was the best take in a sea of pretty hilarious takes.

Ladies and gentlemen I present to you:



The Lincoln Project 2.0 pic.twitter.com/XmdVfAaMQJ — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 1, 2026

Most people had fun either coming up with AI-generated memes that feature the photo, or just coming up with names for the group.

All of the main players in this photo have one thing in common: they shot themselves in the foot with President Donald Trump after previously winning his trust, and then alienating him in various ways. And each decided that if you’re going to get on Trump’s bad side, you may as well go after him with everything you’ve got.

What they’ve already demonstrated is that whatever they’ve got isn’t enough. It’s not enough to salvage whatever future they may have in conservative media or conservative politics. Not only did they alienate Trump, but they discredited themselves as conservatives. In the process, they put a huge amount of distance between themselves and most people on the right.

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Most conservatives see these people and their takeaway is, “If he’ll promote himself as Trump’s best friend for so long and then turn on him like this, what kind of person is he anyway?” The question is rhetorical, because to even ask this, your mind is already made up. The person in question is a two-faced, backstabbing, disingenuous narcissist. Or something like that.

While I wasn’t pondering any meme or caption ideas, I was curious about what kind of critical mass this group is seeking to form. What do they hope to accomplish?

I’m not even going to entertain conspiracy theorists who’ve speculated that the flow of money into some of their own or their spouses’ bank accounts would make for some interesting reporting. I’ll let some intrepid investigative reporter dig into that one.

What I will ponder, strictly for entertainment purposes, is whether this group is following The Lincoln Project’s (TLP's) playbook. Is this The Lincoln Project 2.0?

At least one or two of the people in this photo know, even with the healthy egos they possess, that they could never start another political party. They have to know the Democrats really won’t have them, and the Libertarians, well, they’re Libertarians.

Meanwhile, the communists over at the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) might find a use for them, but only during the infatuation phase. Anyone who’s anyone knows that with a socialist or a communist, nothing lasts – not the relationship, not the money, not the property, not the food, not the peace.

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Would this group of grifters be looking to start a super PAC just like those other former Republicans who formed TLP in 2019? Or are they just a bunch of noisemakers looking for a way to stay relevant by making more noise and taking selfies?

TLP’s primary goal was to defeat Trump in the 2020 election by trying to drive a wedge between Trump and his conservative base. That didn’t happen. What did happen was a pandemic, changed election procedures, mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and Joe Biden getting 81 million “votes” – that’s 11 million more than Barack Obama got in 2008, and six million more than Kamala Harris got in 2024. It would appear that Democrats are doing much better with voters who are dead in recent years.

So, I wouldn’t put too much stock in the effectiveness of TLP in taking Trump out in 2020. If TLP accomplished anything it was to give its principals a steady income without forcing them to go out and get a real job. They were able to make money bashing Trump, someone who made clear to them that he had no use for them. They included George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson, among others.

That group had previously supported such conservative stalwarts as George H.W. Bush, John McCain, John Kasich, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. With resumes like theirs, it’s a wonder why Trump didn’t want them on his team.

That group of losers built TLP’s platform on themes that accused Trump of working against the rule of law, the Constitution, and traditional American values.

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With a platform like that, it was a little awkward – OK, a lot awkward – when it was discovered that roughly 21 men accused Weaver of doing some things that went against traditional American values.

Axios reported in January 2021, “During the past week, several men have alleged on social media that Weaver sent them unsolicited and sexually suggestive messages, sometimes coupled with offers of employment or political advancement.”

Weaver then sent a statement to Axios that said, “To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.”

In terms of output, TLP was able to produce campaign-style ads attacking Trump and his administration. The group endorsed Joe Biden for president, and of course, they raised tens of millions of dollars, which is what super PACs do.

By March 2021, the New York Times, once an ally of TLP’s in the campaign to attack Trump and put Biden in the Oval Office, realized it no longer needed those former “conservatives.” And so, it did what leftists always do: it turned on them.

Under the headline, “Inside the Lincoln Project’s secrets, side deals and scandals,” the team-written article chronicled the ways in which TLP’s leaders enriched themselves and it dug into the Weaver story.

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Is this the roadmap for anti-Trump success? Maybe. It’s just not clear who the constituency is for this.

While the never-Trump movement has recently added Carlson, Greene, Kent, and Massie to its ranks, overall the movement is one where relevancy has gone to die.

To be honest, I really can’t figure out what this group is hoping to accomplish. My sense is that a super PAC would involve far too much commitment for a group known mostly for its lack of commitment. At the same time, looking around that table, I’m sure none of them much trust each other, knowing that each has already demonstrated their own lack of trustworthiness on a grand scale.

So, what would you yourself call this group? Your guess is as good as mine.

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