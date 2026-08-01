Deadly Shooting at Idaho In-N-Out Burger

Multiple people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, including the shooter himself.

Local outlet KMVT11/KSVT reported on Saturday that Twin Falls Police Department’s Capt. Matthew Hicks confirmed the shooter’s death. The shooting happened at the In-N-Out along Blue Lakes Blvd. in the Idaho town. NBC5 Chicago subsequently reported that there were three people killed and two more injured. A city spokesperson provided the casualty count. Police have not yet released a name or possible motive for the deceased suspect.

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NBC5 did note, however, that it was not clear if officials were counting the suspect among the three dead or not, so the number of casualties could be higher.

The area is also the location of multiple major retailers and a movie theater complex. Hicks said hundreds of potential witnesses were expected to be interviewed. … A shelter-in-place order for the area was later lifted and roads were being reopened as the shooting investigation continued, Palmer said. A nearby Chick-fil-A said it was closing Saturday as a precaution. … Magic Valley Mall nearby was closed and people inside were told to stay put, a public safety employee there said earlier Saturday afternoon.

The In-N-Out restaurant where the deadly shooting occurred opened on July 24. “We are heartbroken,” In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said. “Our prayers go out to our Customers, our Associates, and all of their families. We are working with the Twin Falls Police Department to assist in the on-going investigation.”

Despite not discussing the possible motive for the shooting, Hicks did not seem to think that the criminal had any accomplices. “We believe the threat to the community is over,” he stated at the news conference. “The suspected shooter in this incident is deceased.”

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The video below allegedly shows a customer at the In-N-Out returning fire against the shooter, which could explain why the shooter is dead, although this video and the narrative around it are not yet officially confirmed.

🚨 WOW! An absolute PATRIOT put his LIFE on the line and engaged the shooter at a Twin Falls, ID drive-thru



THIS is America 🇺🇸



This man exited his car and returned fire to force an active shooter to retreat, undoubtably saving COUNTLESS lives



A TRUE HERO pic.twitter.com/F1v4vrK1Um — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2026

There is something obviously seriously wrong with our society given the prevalence of mass shootings now. I am not talking about the high rate of gun ownership in America, since Americans have been enthusiastic gun owners since long before our independence and the ratification of the Second Amendment, whereas mass shootings have only become common within the last few decades. But now in a country with broken families, increasing irreligiosity, soft-on-crime policies, and constant propaganda from leftists in government and media inciting hatred, mass shootings have become a crisis.

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We pray for the recovery of those injured in the shooting and for the families of the deceased.

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