Dancing With the Gangsters: ICE Arrests Criminal Alien and Former Show Contestant

A former contestant on the Latvian version of Dancing With the Stars is now in the United States as an illegal alien and under arrest for multiple violent or potentially deadly crimes.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) finally caught up with Roberts Nemiro on July 28. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued the referral for his criminal charges. He was living in San Francisco, which is a sanctuary city in a sanctuary state. Democrats certainly love to do everything they can to ensure that federal immigration officers have very difficult jobs and that criminal aliens can escape justice as long as possible.

Nemiro is an example of the worst sort of scum whom Democrats are shielding with their illegal and risky sanctuary policies. He has previous convictions for aggravated assault of non-family with a gun and disorderly conduct, according to the July 31 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. Authorities have also arrested him in the past for battery, sexual battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Nemiro was previously a contestant on Dejo ar zvaigzni!, which is the Latvian version of the British TV series Strictly Come Dancing, which Americans know as Dancing With the Stars. He originally entered the United States with a visa in 2011, but the visa expired in August 2012, and he has simply stayed ever since.

In fact, many aliens enter the United States this way, obtaining temporary visas that for them are just entrance tickets to decades of living in America. Federal authorities are currently trying to deport Nemiro.

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Related: Judicial Watch: Virginia Tried to Pause Noncitizen Voter Removal Before Election

“This illegal alien from Latvia may have once had a career as a professional dancer on TV, but has turned into a career criminal with a rap sheet that includes aggravated assault with a gun, sexual battery, and drug possession,” commented Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Despite California being a sanctuary state, ICE was able to arrest this criminal and get him off our streets, and he will soon be deported from our country. ICE is bringing the curtain down on his illegal stay and crime spree here in the U.S.”

DHS also emphasized how many criminals California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fellow Democrats have released or refused to hand over into ICE custody.

The illegal alien criminals who have committed despicable actions or secured release in California include:

• In July, ICE lodged a detainer for Gokhan Bagci, an illegal alien from Turkey, after his arrest for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at a daycare in Sacramento, California. • In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Joaquin Escoto Vazquez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for fatally stabbing two women and a baby in Modesto, California. • In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he had been arrested for fatally stabbing a social worker in a hospital in San Francisco, California. • In April, ICE arrested David Antonio Aviles Perez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, in San Diego, California, who has an international warrant for aggravated murder and had previously been arrested in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft. • In February, Governor Newsom pardoned Somboon Phaymany, an illegal alien from Cambodia who had been convicted for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

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Democrats are protecting these foreign lawbreakers.

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