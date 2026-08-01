Serial Criminal Murders Man Hours After Jail Release

About an hour and a half after a Charlotte jail, where he was being held on on weapons charges, released him on bond, David Simpson got into an argument that led him to shoot two people, killing one of them. Talk about a completely preventable tragedy.

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Simpson is only 29 years old but already has a long rap sheet, according to Channel 9’s crime reporter, Hunter Sáenz. After his latest deadly rampage, authorities are holding him without bond, but had they simply done so in the first place, there would be no murder charge to worry about. They had good reason for doing so because this is not Simpson's first murder charge. He has a record of deadly rage outbursts over trivial matters.

This is the horrific reality of Democrat cities, where woke politicians and judiciary do everything they can to reward criminals for their crimes and ensure more victims.

AGAIN AND AGAIN: Charlotte man walks out of jail and is accused of m*rder less than two hours later!!!



David Michael Simpson, 28, was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail at 12:21 a.m. on July 29 after bonding out on a possession of a weapon by a prisoner charge.



One hour… pic.twitter.com/a2qX6yKnyX — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) July 31, 2026

The man who shot two people Wednesday morning at Country Club Apartments over an apparent parking dispute is none other than Simpson, WSOC Charlotte reported, clarifying that he got out of jail exactly an hour and 24 minutes before that incident.

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Simpson’s Monday arrest was for an outstanding warrant for possessing a weapon as a prisoner. Authorities released him at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, and at 1:45 a.m., police got the call for the shooting. And oh, yes, Simpson previously faced a murder charge in 2013 for killing Richard Bonds, with whom he was also fighting in a parking lot at the time. Are you starting to see a pattern here?

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From WSOC Charlotte:

Simpson later took a plea deal: Guilty of voluntary manslaughter and served roughly five years in prison. There were 10 other notable arrests for Simpson after he got out of prison. In the Eastway Drive shooting, the victim lived a few doors down from Simpson and his girlfriend. Police said Simpson was upset the victim parked in a spot in front of his door. Another man was also shot in the arm in this recent shooting.

It is absolutely insane that a killer and serial criminal like Simpson can get off with only a few years in jail for ending someone’s life.

Shameka Scott, who is Simpson’s girlfriend, is now also under arrest for helping him temporarily evade police. Simpson himself is facing several felonies, and we can only pray that this time he goes to jail for a much longer sentence than last time. It would be ideal if he could face the death penalty, but that is unlikely to happen in Charlotte.

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This is exactly what a broken justice system looks like. And the worst part is that it is never the people who make the idiotic decisions who suffer the deadly consequences. The leftist judges, legislators, police chiefs, mayors, and governors who insist upon releasing violent criminals over and over are never the ones who die in the shootings or the robberies or the drunk driving accidents.

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