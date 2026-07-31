‘Egregious’: U.S. State Department, Trump Speak Out on Spanish Invasion Crisis

The U.S. State Department and President Donald Trump are commenting on the massive Muslim Moroccan alien invasion into Spanish territory, offering help while at the same time pointing out that the Spanish politicians brought this on their citizens.

Advertisement

Marco Rubio’s department labeled the sudden flood this week of up to 60,000 Moroccans as an “egregious violation” of “human rights.” Trump told the press, “I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It was a—it looks like an invasion of a country, likely [up to] hundreds of thousands of people. And that same thing's gonna happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected” in the midterms.

BREAKING: Trump says mass migrant arrivals in Spain's Ceuta 'like an invasion'



"It looks like an invasion of a country by hundreds of thousands of people, and that same thing's going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse, much bigger." pic.twitter.com/U0Xzlh5X3Y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2026

The likelihood is that Trump is still understandably rather bitter also at the Spanish government for trying to interfere with our operation against the terrorist Iranian regime. Now another group of terrorist Muslims is threatening Spanish sovereignty.

One aspect I truly appreciated in the State Department statement is that it made a distinction many Americans commenting on the crisis are not making: the distinction between the people of Spain and the political leaders of Spain. As we Americans will remember from the Biden years, it can sometimes be extremely difficult to get one’s government to respond to what the citizens want regarding migration. In spite of about 80% of Spanish youth opposing mass migration, and huge protests in Ceuta, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his ilk are not ready to admit that they are the problem. The fact that Spain is also a monarchy besides having oligarchical politicians adds another layer of unaccountability.

Advertisement

With all that in mind, we read the following State Department statement: “The United States stands with the people of Spain, and all Europeans, against this egregious violation of their sovereignty and human rights. This unacceptable incident is the direct result of the Spanish Government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe.”

For Our VIPs: What the Moroccan Invasion of Spain Should Teach Americans About the Second Amendment

Having put the blame squarely where it belongs, the State Department added, “We are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar options.”

🚨#BREAKING: The Moroccan Muslims who have invaded the small Spanish city of Ceuta are now BREAKING INTO STORES by the HUNDREDS.



Police are completely overwhelmed.



Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running.



WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NjqQAI4zgD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 31, 2026

And yes, the mass flood is a deliberate invasion:

The New York Times has spoken with several Moroccan nationals who say they were encouraged to cross into Ceuta by the Moroccan authorities. pic.twitter.com/wfJGL4pAiY — Jorge Liboreiro (@JorgeLiboreiro) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

Americans, please urge your family and friends to vote Republican in the midterms if you don’t want Spain’s nightmare to come here again. We had enough of that during the Biden years.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.