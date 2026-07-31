Only ONE THING Can Stop Brandon Gill: Male Pattern Baldness

Scott Pinsker | 12:41 PM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As we age, our faces change — sometimes dramatically. If we’re fortunate enough to live a long life, we wear multiple, very different faces. There’s the face of childhood, the face of youth, and the face of middle age. (And then, eventually, we hit rock-bottom: Like George Orwell wrote, “At 50, everyone has the face he deserves.”) It’s simply the way of the universe: Nobody stays young and beautiful forever.

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Personally, I’ve had at least three different faces and all of them sucked!

You’d think the law of averages would’ve given me at least one halfway decent face, but nope. Rolled snake eyes every time. I’ve NEVER been one of those people who got by on his dashing good looks. Instead, I had to rely on my personality (which, honestly, isn’t all that great either).

So I’ve never experienced “pretty privilege.”

But it’s a very real thing. Numerous scientific studies prove it: Good-looking people receive more job offers, get higher pay, make friends faster, earn more promotions, and are more believable in court.

And a good-looking politician? You kiddin’ me? In today’s media-centric, beauty-obsessed, superficial culture?

The world is his oyster.

Jay Leno used to call politics “show business for ugly people,” because most politicians are ambitious, high-achieving extroverts… with a face like a catcher’s mitt. Hey, they might also be bright and charismatic — Capitol Hill is hit-or-miss — but handsome, they’re not. Ugliness is the rule, not the exception. Good-looking politicians are so rare, the fortunate few become legendary. We never forget them.

JFK was elected president 66 years ago, and Boomers are STILL swooning over him! 

It’s impossible to quantify the electoral benefit of being good-looking. Perhaps it’s a five-point advantage or more; maybe it’s less.

But it’s probably more: In one scientific study, the resumés of “attractive” men received a 50% higher response rate than “plain” men. (Another study gave handsome applicants a 33% advantage.) A survey of 800 hiring managers revealed that 53% admit that physical appearance will influence their hiring decisions — and 40% said they’d hire a “conventionally attractive” candidate ahead of someone more qualified. And in a legal study, the testimony of good-looking witnesses was deemed 22% more credible.

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No matter how you slice it, a handsome face is political gold. And if you’re fortunate enough to find a good-looking politician who’s also smart as a whip, media-savvy, nimble on his feet, and a rock-solid conservative, take note: That’s a superstar in the making.

Enter Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), the youngest Republican in the House — and a dead-ringer for Superman.

He’s not the only absurdly good-looking Republican in Congress. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is also a head-turner. But Gill is five years younger and has the advantage of being a man. 

Sorry, but it’s true: In human resources departments that were 90% staffed by women, good-looking female applicants were actually LESS likely to be contacted. Women, it seems, are significantly more predisposed to reject a good-looking woman than vice versa. 

(Which matches my social experiences: I’ll betcha, if I asked a room full of ladies what they thought of Anna Paulina Luna, I’d get a zillion variations of “She’s not all that!” whereas if I asked a room full of dudes what we thought of Brandon Gill, we’d hang our heads, acknowledge the obvious, and hope he doesn’t steal our wives.)

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But attractiveness is just the starting point. Eventually, you’ve got to prove you’ve got the goods.

Here’s where Rep. Gill shines: He’s been making mincemeat out of left-wing gibberish, with one viral moment after the next. 

There was his takedown of the Smithsonian:

He had fun with pronouns:

He curb-stomped the American Bar Association:

He flatlined a “food security expert”:

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He exposed the racial hypocrisy of the Southern Poverty Law Center:

He bulldozed Ms. Yentel (who doesn’t look like Barbra Streisand) so thoroughly, by the time Gill was done, she wouldn’t even deny being a “covert white supremacist”:

And if none of those hits impressed you, perhaps his pitch-perfect clapback to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) will:

Is there more to American politics than viral moments and owning the libs? Of course: You must also be disciplined, focused, poised, and (patiently) opportunistic. And if you’re aiming for the White House, you’ll need to gladhand with billionaires, deliver a killer stump speech, connect with the grassroots, and outwork your competitors. It ain’t a job for sissies. (Or dummies.)

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Gill’s skill set in all-the-above is still a mystery. Could be great, could be lousy.

But we already know he’s a superstar at what he’s doing — and there’s no reason to believe he’d be bad at the latter.

(In fact, he might be even better at it. Don’t know ‘til you try.)

I wrote about Rep. Gill a few weeks earlier, suggesting he’d be a helluva pick for Turning Point:

Two months ago, I floated the name of Nick Shirley as a potential CEO of Turning Point USA, citing his age (24), profile, and credibility. With TPUSA’s audience veering young, it makes sense for its next CEO to be someone relevant (and relatable) to its target demo. Shirley lacks stage presence, but that can be taught — and he’s already proven himself to be a powerhouse on social media.

Nothing against Shirley, but I’d like to amend that recommendation: Brandon Gill would be even better.

He’s four months younger than Charlie Kirk was. Gill looks the part, sounds the part, and is already a polished, quick-witted public speaker.

Interestingly, Gill also has marital ties to Turning Point USA: His wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill (daughter of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza), was a Turning Point USA ambassador.

Today, there’s more prestige — plus a much bigger platform — in being the CEO of Turning Point than in being a congressman. It could be a win-win relationship:

Brandon Gill gains a national platform to campaign cross-country; the personal political implications are obvious. Turning Point USA gains a young, charismatic, good-looking leader who can connect with audiences, win new converts, and grow its movement.

And Erika Kirk can feel confident that she’s honoring her husband’s legacy. When Gill leaves to pursue higher office in a few years — which he 100% will — she can reclaim the CEO position without the current PR headwinds, controversy, and cruelty. (Especially the cruelty.)

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Either way, Gill better keep his guard up: His face will make him a media target. 

Of all the mainstream media’s pet peeves, liberal journalists HATE good-looking Republicans most of all!

It’s not coincidental that the two most vilified, lampooned, attacked, and maligned vice presidential candidates of the last 40 years were Dan Quayle (age 41) and Sarah Palin (age 44). Good-looking Republicans — especially on the national ticket — make the radical left very, very nervous.

The more attractive we are, the uglier they get.

But I sure wouldn’t bet against Rep. Gill. He’s only been in office one term, and he’s already outgrown the position. He’s just 32, and his future is up, up, and away.

Honestly? Keeping him in the House is a waste of his talents.

His future lies in the Senate, the Texas governor’s mansion, as CEO of Turning Point — or maybe even the Oval Office.

As far as I can tell, only one thing can stop MAGA’s Superman. He only has one Kryptonite — one vulnerability — that could turn our prince from this:

Into this:

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And that’s male pattern baldness.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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Scott Pinsker

Scott Pinsker is a Public Relations, Branding, and Crisis Communications Expert.  His novel, "The Second Coming: A Love Story," is available for purchase on Amazon.

Read more by Scott Pinsker

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CHARLIE KIRK CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER

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