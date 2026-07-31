Only ONE THING Can Stop Brandon Gill: Male Pattern Baldness

As we age, our faces change — sometimes dramatically. If we’re fortunate enough to live a long life, we wear multiple, very different faces. There’s the face of childhood, the face of youth, and the face of middle age. (And then, eventually, we hit rock-bottom: Like George Orwell wrote, “At 50, everyone has the face he deserves.”) It’s simply the way of the universe: Nobody stays young and beautiful forever.

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Personally, I’ve had at least three different faces and all of them sucked!

You’d think the law of averages would’ve given me at least one halfway decent face, but nope. Rolled snake eyes every time. I’ve NEVER been one of those people who got by on his dashing good looks. Instead, I had to rely on my personality (which, honestly, isn’t all that great either).

So I’ve never experienced “pretty privilege.”

But it’s a very real thing. Numerous scientific studies prove it: Good-looking people receive more job offers, get higher pay, make friends faster, earn more promotions, and are more believable in court.

And a good-looking politician? You kiddin’ me? In today’s media-centric, beauty-obsessed, superficial culture?

The world is his oyster.

Jay Leno used to call politics “show business for ugly people,” because most politicians are ambitious, high-achieving extroverts… with a face like a catcher’s mitt. Hey, they might also be bright and charismatic — Capitol Hill is hit-or-miss — but handsome, they’re not. Ugliness is the rule, not the exception. Good-looking politicians are so rare, the fortunate few become legendary. We never forget them.

JFK was elected president 66 years ago, and Boomers are STILL swooning over him!

It’s impossible to quantify the electoral benefit of being good-looking. Perhaps it’s a five-point advantage or more; maybe it’s less.

But it’s probably more: In one scientific study, the resumés of “attractive” men received a 50% higher response rate than “plain” men. (Another study gave handsome applicants a 33% advantage.) A survey of 800 hiring managers revealed that 53% admit that physical appearance will influence their hiring decisions — and 40% said they’d hire a “conventionally attractive” candidate ahead of someone more qualified. And in a legal study, the testimony of good-looking witnesses was deemed 22% more credible.

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No matter how you slice it, a handsome face is political gold. And if you’re fortunate enough to find a good-looking politician who’s also smart as a whip, media-savvy, nimble on his feet, and a rock-solid conservative, take note: That’s a superstar in the making.

Enter Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), the youngest Republican in the House — and a dead-ringer for Superman.

Am I the only one that thinks Brandon Gill looks like Superman? pic.twitter.com/mmKcdCsqHR — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 26, 2026

He’s not the only absurdly good-looking Republican in Congress. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is also a head-turner. But Gill is five years younger and has the advantage of being a man.

Sorry, but it’s true: In human resources departments that were 90% staffed by women, good-looking female applicants were actually LESS likely to be contacted. Women, it seems, are significantly more predisposed to reject a good-looking woman than vice versa.

(Which matches my social experiences: I’ll betcha, if I asked a room full of ladies what they thought of Anna Paulina Luna, I’d get a zillion variations of “She’s not all that!” whereas if I asked a room full of dudes what we thought of Brandon Gill, we’d hang our heads, acknowledge the obvious, and hope he doesn’t steal our wives.)

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But attractiveness is just the starting point. Eventually, you’ve got to prove you’ve got the goods.

Here’s where Rep. Gill shines: He’s been making mincemeat out of left-wing gibberish, with one viral moment after the next.

There was his takedown of the Smithsonian:

Rep. Gill: "Is it important to be polite?"



Smithsonian Director Hartig: "Yes, sir"



Gill: "The Smithsonian lists politeness as an attribute of white supremacy" pic.twitter.com/HH4lefFZ07 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2026

He had fun with pronouns:

Brandon Gill is a Republican serving as the U.S. Representative for Texas' 26th Congressional District.



Brandon Gill:

"You're going to demand people use these pronouns, you know what they mean? Right."



Finally, someone said it! It’s wild that "I don't know" is the standard… pic.twitter.com/AKFhIGkub7 — Jason American Patriot™ (@TruthJasonLee) May 2, 2026

He curb-stomped the American Bar Association:

Me: "Transgenders haven't been represented on the Supreme Court. Is it important that the next Justice be transgender?"



ABA President: "The ABA does not subscribe to particular quotas."



Me: "Does that mean you have implicit transphobia?" pic.twitter.com/agbc2Hc5Ii — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 22, 2026

He flatlined a “food security expert”:

Rep. Brandon Gill Asks a ‘Food Security Expert’ Why SNAP Benefits Should Pay for Soda



GILL: “What's nutritional about Coca-Cola?”



PLATA-NINO: “I am not a nutritionist. I am a food security expert … I would have to look at the dietary guidelines.” pic.twitter.com/7JtkyMuOGM — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 27, 2026

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He exposed the racial hypocrisy of the Southern Poverty Law Center:

WATCH: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX): Your organization said that restricting and banning abortion is a tool that the far right uses to maintain white supremacy. Do you believe that pro-lifers are white supremacist?”



SPLC CEO Bryan Fair: “Ummm, I believe that reproductive liberty… pic.twitter.com/IaEmQt79If — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 9, 2026

He bulldozed Ms. Yentel (who doesn’t look like Barbra Streisand) so thoroughly, by the time Gill was done, she wouldn’t even deny being a “covert white supremacist”:

Is there anything better than watching Rep. Brandon Gill making WOKE white liberal women look like complete idiots on Capitol Hill? pic.twitter.com/yROHzZ4GlX — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 22, 2026

And if none of those hits impressed you, perhaps his pitch-perfect clapback to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) will:

BOOM 💥



Ilhan Omar is so p'issed that Brandon Gill filed a petition to have her deported, she reportedly got in his face and cussed him out



Gill stood his ground & said " do you kiss your brother with that mouth "



Hit that like button if you want Gill to be the next Speaker pic.twitter.com/GVCecuTDan — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) June 13, 2026

Is there more to American politics than viral moments and owning the libs? Of course: You must also be disciplined, focused, poised, and (patiently) opportunistic. And if you’re aiming for the White House, you’ll need to gladhand with billionaires, deliver a killer stump speech, connect with the grassroots, and outwork your competitors. It ain’t a job for sissies. (Or dummies.)

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Gill’s skill set in all-the-above is still a mystery. Could be great, could be lousy.

But we already know he’s a superstar at what he’s doing — and there’s no reason to believe he’d be bad at the latter.

(In fact, he might be even better at it. Don’t know ‘til you try.)

I wrote about Rep. Gill a few weeks earlier, suggesting he’d be a helluva pick for Turning Point:

Two months ago, I floated the name of Nick Shirley as a potential CEO of Turning Point USA, citing his age (24), profile, and credibility. With TPUSA’s audience veering young, it makes sense for its next CEO to be someone relevant (and relatable) to its target demo. Shirley lacks stage presence, but that can be taught — and he’s already proven himself to be a powerhouse on social media. Nothing against Shirley, but I’d like to amend that recommendation: Brandon Gill would be even better. He’s four months younger than Charlie Kirk was. Gill looks the part, sounds the part, and is already a polished, quick-witted public speaker. Interestingly, Gill also has marital ties to Turning Point USA: His wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill (daughter of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza), was a Turning Point USA ambassador.

Today, there’s more prestige — plus a much bigger platform — in being the CEO of Turning Point than in being a congressman. It could be a win-win relationship:

Brandon Gill gains a national platform to campaign cross-country; the personal political implications are obvious. Turning Point USA gains a young, charismatic, good-looking leader who can connect with audiences, win new converts, and grow its movement. And Erika Kirk can feel confident that she’s honoring her husband’s legacy. When Gill leaves to pursue higher office in a few years — which he 100% will — she can reclaim the CEO position without the current PR headwinds, controversy, and cruelty. (Especially the cruelty.)

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Either way, Gill better keep his guard up: His face will make him a media target.

Of all the mainstream media’s pet peeves, liberal journalists HATE good-looking Republicans most of all!

It’s not coincidental that the two most vilified, lampooned, attacked, and maligned vice presidential candidates of the last 40 years were Dan Quayle (age 41) and Sarah Palin (age 44). Good-looking Republicans — especially on the national ticket — make the radical left very, very nervous.

The more attractive we are, the uglier they get.

But I sure wouldn’t bet against Rep. Gill. He’s only been in office one term, and he’s already outgrown the position. He’s just 32, and his future is up, up, and away.

Honestly? Keeping him in the House is a waste of his talents.

His future lies in the Senate, the Texas governor’s mansion, as CEO of Turning Point — or maybe even the Oval Office.

As far as I can tell, only one thing can stop MAGA’s Superman. He only has one Kryptonite — one vulnerability — that could turn our prince from this:

👑 Kiedy William skończył 18 lat, prasa zaczęła nazywać go "Prince Charming". Nie cichły komentarze o jego podobieństwie do Diany, od jednego z polityków padło nawet złośliwe: "Naprawdę uważacie, że obchodziłby kogokolwiek, gdyby był łudząco podobny do ojca, a nie do matki?". pic.twitter.com/lwISuj9cLW — jamie 🌿 (@kindaintoit__) July 30, 2026

Into this:

Common sense dictates that the so-called "riff and fued" between King and Heir is nothing but endless (if oft speculative) clickbait content for the Socials. To think our King - mentored 70 years by our #LQE2 steeped in that enduring history since 1952 - would not adapt and… pic.twitter.com/87nnDLOAxf — Pastiche Homage (@pastichehomage) July 31, 2026

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And that’s male pattern baldness.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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