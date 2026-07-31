Other European Leaders See Spain’s Invasion and Panic

To survive or not to survive, that is Europe’s question.

What is happening in Spain with up to 60,000 Moroccan men rushing the borders of Spanish territory over a couple of days is actually what has happened to almost every single Western nation, just sped up and condensed into a small timeframe. But even some European leaders who have overlooked the crisis till now are panicking as they watch the literal invasion of Spain by Muslim men.

Advertisement

Spain is part of the Schengen Area, a group of countries that agreed to cut down on almost all of their border restrictions for individuals in the member countries, allowing for travel without passports. But given the horrific scenes unfolding in Spain, Italian and Finnish representatives, among others, are suddenly realizing the dangers of this system. Dutch Party for Freedom Chairman Geert Wilders posted the following:

ISLAMIC INVASION - CEUTA



Stop them ALL.



Send them ALL back.



No more.



No more islam.#stopislam pic.twitter.com/UnhfYDCDRK — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 30, 2026

Visegrád 24 reported Friday on the Schengen Area countries that are already rushing to complain about how the influx into Spain’s North African territory could affect them. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has been a critic of the mass migration crisis before, said the other member nations should expel Spain from the Schengen visa-free zone as she worries about Italy’s borders from the gargantuan horde of Muslim illegal aliens. “Italy will not stand idle,” Meloni warned.

Her initiative is already backed by Finland, Czechia, and Denmark — forming a bloc of four states with Italy. France has already introduced border controls with Spain. “Spain has completely failed to protect the external Schengen border. This cannot continue. Countries that do not fulfill their obligations cannot remain members of the Schengen area,” the Finnish minister stated.

Advertisement

Commentator Eyal Yakoby reported that Austria also wants Spain booted.

For Our VIPs: After 800 Years of Expelling Last Muslim Invasion, Spain Welcomes New Invaders

It’s incredibly ironic that France, where the government habitually tries to cover up for the massive explosion of migrant-caused violence, is even on board with some border safeguards. Just last month, French President Emmanuel Macron was joining with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to bash Meloni’s repatriation policies. Now that Sánchez’s idiocy led to a full-on invasion, maybe French elites are backtracking?

The tens of thousands of Moroccans who invaded Ceuta and Melilla broke into homes, trashed businesses, and set cars on fire. I have yet to see almost any women among their ranks. It is entirely accurate to say this was a military-style invasion by an entirely male force, likely religiously influenced, and they took over without firing a shot. It took the Spanish almost 800 years to drive out the last Muslim invasion, and this time the enemy just had to show up.

Listen closely to what the Moroccan illegal immigrants were saying as they were charging into Cueta.



It’s that famous Islamic war cry:



“Allahu Akbar”



Good luck Spain pic.twitter.com/BTACUqOkst — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe this could finally be the wake-up call that idiotic European oligarchs need.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.