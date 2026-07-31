The Morning Briefing: The Dems Are a Trainwreck Swirling Down a Toilet in a Clown Car

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Suelbegwyyn was enjoying surprising side-hustle luck with his Spam and chive-scented emotional support candles.
Having Anthony Fauci back in the news has been a frustrating and annoying trip down memory lane for conservatives. Revisiting the pandemic days (years... decades... centuries... felt like it, anyway) has been unpleasant for us, as it should be.
The Democrats, however, have been waxing nostalgic. Fauci reminds them of their halcyon COVID days, when they still had some control over narratives and were able to use the heavy hand of the government to destroy the lives of anyone who disagreed with those narratives.
President Trump woke the Dems up from their tyranny dream on Election Night in 2024, and it's been downhill for them ever since. For the Democratic senators in Wednesday's hearing, seeing Fauci and publicly lying about him being a good man briefly brought them to their delusional happy place.
Reality for the Democrats isn't pretty right now, which is the main reason they don't spend much time in it. In a column last week, I wrote that the "Democratic Party is in free-fall" at the moment. Things haven't gotten any better for them since then.
Their biggest problem right now is that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have brought the Dems' deep-rooted commie leanings out in the open. The party elders would like to put the hammer and sickle cat back in the bag before the midterms and pretend that none of this ever happened, but the pesky nouveau Stalin kids in the DSA are just getting louder.
Some old-school Democrats have been raising the alarm of late, hoping that the right people will get the message and facilitate a course-correction for the party. Matt wrote about a recent example:
Democrats have a socialism problem, and even one of their own on Fox News's The Five isn't pretending otherwise. On Thursday, Harold Ford Jr., who is far and away smarter than Jessica Tarlov, ripped into his party for propping up socialist candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.
Ford didn't hedge.
His argument was straightforward: the Democrat Party has drifted so far from ordinary voters that its own candidates no longer resemble what the country is asking for.
Not that I ever want to help the Dems, but I've been saying precisely that since the beginning of the Joe Biden reign of error in the Oval Office. I mean, almost exactly that.
Like Harold Ford, a lot of the Democrats who realize that things aren't going well haven't been in the game for a while. Ford hasn't been in Congress for almost 20 years, and most of the other sage voices are Clinton-era Dems.
The people who need to hear the message are either deaf or too timid to heed it, the latter being the most likely. Things are still getting away from them. For example, the Democratic Senate primary race in Michigan is being dominated by a Hamas-loving radical leftist named Abdul El-Sayed. My friend and RedState colleague Sister Toldjah has more on that here. As she writes in her headline, it's a "nightmare scenario" for the Democratic establishment.
In addition to the openly socialist (as opposed to the Dem establishment closeted socialist) takeover of the spotlight, the party's antisemitic loons are still demanding to be heard. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was recently interrupted and heckled because he supports Israel and, in the minds of the loons, also supports "genocide." That's right, the Jewish senior leader of the Democratic Party isn't Jew-hatey enough for the shrill Brownshirt wing of the party. My RedState colleague Nick Arama covered that hot mess yesterday.
Once more, with feeling: this should all bode well for Republican candidates this year, despite the historical difficulties for the party that holds the White House during midterm election years. The old GOP wouldn't inspire much hope given these circumstances. The Trump GOP has a shot.
It's not likely that the Democrats will be able to sufficiently tidy up their myriad messes in a timely fashion, if they ever can at all. The Republicans just need to make sure that they don't start making any of their own.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
Dave A. gets things going with a comment on my latest VIP column (linked below):
SK - Your recent "i"m a Professional Egomaniac" had the line about Fauci "It is true that Fauci was an athlete in high school but it was back when slow, 5'7" white dudes could be basketball stars" cracked me up and immediately brought to mind the bench warmer Ollie McLellan from Hoosiers. A more perfect comparison there could not be. Great line!!
I don't know why, but I felt that I needed to run that line by Chris first. OK, I do know why. Despite having fewer language restrictions than any of my colleagues, I'm careful about what I put in columns or headlines. I don't even like to do the asterisks in expletives thing. I'm glad Chris liked it so that you could like it!
Robert G. writes:
Kruiser, Been following MB since before you took over; you've been great from the first but your description of the despicable Dr Evil as "Satan's Garden Gnome" didn't just hit it out of the park, you may have achieved lower-earth orbit. Well done, sir, well done!
Thank you very much! I'd made several "garden gnome" references about Fauci over the years, but didn't think of the "Satan's Garden Gnome" line until this week. Also, I really appreciate you being a Morning Briefing fan since the old days. Next Friday will be seven years since Liz passed the torch to me to take over here. PARTY TIME.
Jerome F. will take the Mailbag into the weekend:
Happy Friday Eve! Just read your latest article, the one you mentioned in today’s Briefing, and gotta tell ya, reading the line “as if he were working himself into a sexual frenzy after every television appearance” at 4:20 am has quite the effect on the start of one’s day. Your way with words is nothing short of awesome, even if they sometimes leave me fighting off unpleasant mental images at the crack of dawn like I’m doing at this very moment. Jerome
As I have been telling comedy audiences for decades, I only let the public see and hear things that I think everyone can handle. The stuff that I self-censor (Yes, it happens!) would send you all fleeing for therapists who also serve hard liquor. It's freaky up in here, but some of it pays the bills. Thanks for being a sunrise regular!
There were a couple of good longer emails that I greatly enjoyed reading. If I can find an extra free 15 minutes in my work week, maybe I'll answer some of them privately. Have a great weekend, everyone!
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Apollo and Daphne #artbots #benois pic.twitter.com/725PswKRl5— Alexandre Benois (@artistbenois) July 11, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
Glen Hansard died on Wednesday. A lot of people knew him from the movies Once and The Commitments. I became a huge fan when I first heard his band The Frames. We'll start with a couple of songs from them, both with the long-winded intros that Hansard liked. For the triple bonus today, we'll finish with "Falling Slowly," the Oscar-winning song from Once. RIP
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