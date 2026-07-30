Trump Says Trucker English Test Removed 24,000, Opening Jobs for Vets

Numerous illegal alien truck drivers have murdered Americans in recent years, while blue-collar American workers still struggle to find jobs. The Trump administration has been working to ensure that illegal aliens cannot receive commercial driver's licenses and work in trucking.

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President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, "Last year alone, illegal aliens with commercial driver's licenses caused at least 30 deaths, and many, many [more people] very seriously injured. As president, I made it our official policy to enforce English language requirements for truck drivers and support American truckers on American roadways."

BREAKING: "We've already removed more than 24,000 non-English speakers from behind the wheel. We've also forced states to cancel more than 28,000 commercial driver's licenses unlawfully issued to illegal aliens."



President Trump announces an expansion of his program to get… pic.twitter.com/ibvCJQ01ZE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 30, 2026

Clarence and Lisa Nelson, Michael E. Pahira Jr., Robert B. Pearson, William Micah Carter, and Jennifer Lynn Lower are just a few of the Americans who died in crashes that irresponsible or drunk illegal alien truckers caused.

Related: What's My Crime?’ Meet a Few Illegal Alien Deportees

California Democrats alone issued at least 17,000 commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens. No wonder truckers managed to kill 30 Americans in a single year. Who knows how many of these aliens have multiple violent crimes on their records? And why would foreigners who arrived here by breaking our laws follow the rules of the road?

Trump boasted, "We've already removed more than 24,000 non-English speakers from behind the wheel. We've also forced states to cancel more than 28,000 commercial drivers' licenses unlawfully issued to illegal aliens. They were given illegally." These are major accomplishments, ensuring fewer trucker-caused crashes and more jobs for Americans.

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The president went on, "As we get illegal aliens off the roads, today, we're also taking action to replace these unqualified migrant truck drivers with highly qualified American veterans. Under our brand new Freedom Haulers, as we call it, Freedom Haulers Initiative, any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's license, and it's good paying jobs, too."

This is wonderful — switching jobs from illegal aliens straight to patriotic Americans.

It is still a difficult job market for many Americans, particularly for blue-collar male workers, exactly the demographic that would be taking trucking jobs. Estimates of foreign-born truckers in America range from 15% to 20%, which tells us two things. Firstly, way too many trucking jobs go to foreigners. Secondly, huge numbers of Americans are happy to take these jobs — Democrats are lying about the necessity of illegal alien labor here. This is why Trump’s Freedom Haulers idea is so great.

Hopefully in the next few years the Trump administration will succeed in getting even more illegal alien CDL holders off the roads, with veterans taking their places.

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