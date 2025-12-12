Another Illegal Alien Truck Driver Causes Deadly Crash

Yet another illegal alien truck driver from India caused a deadly crash.

Three different illegals with the last name Singh have killed people after crashing their semi-trucks in the last few months. Democrat authorities in blue states have issued thousands of commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to dangerous foreigners who are not supposed to be in the country, resulting not only in lost jobs for Americans but in multiple severe traffic accidents.

BREAKING: I’m told by a senior ICE source that the semi truck driver arrested in a deadly crash in Washington state yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the Border by the Biden admin.



I’m told that 25-year-old KAMALPREET SINGH was arrested by U.S.… pic.twitter.com/UJdurYEjhm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 12, 2025

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X today that he was informed by a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source that the semi-truck driver, an Indian illegal, Kamalpreet Singh, was arrested yesterday after a deadly crash in Washington state.

The Border Patrol under the Biden administration caught Singh in 2023 when he illegally entered the United States, in Lukeville, Ariz., but the feds subsequently released Singh into America, per Melugin. Lukeville, which is in my own home county of Pima, was inundated by the open borders crisis during the Biden administration.

Fortunately, a different administration is in charge now, although the illegal alien was not caught before he cost an American’s life. Singh, according to Melugin, “is now facing charges for vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle on SR 167 in WA, crushing it between another truck, and killing 29 year old Robert B. Pearson. I'm told ICE has placed a detainer with him on local law enforcement in King County, WA.” Unfortunately, since Washington has sanctuary policies, that detainer might not be respected.

Melugin added a note in case of confusion: “SINGH is not believed to have any relation to two other Indian illegal alien truck drivers with the same last name who are facing their own charges for killing people in crashes in CA (Jashanpreet Singh) and FL (Harjinder Singh).”

In October, Jashanpreet Singh caused a deadly crash that claimed at least three victims in Ontario, California, when he was driving a semi-truck under the influence. Earlier this year, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, killed three people after making an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck in Florida. California Democrats issued the illegals licenses, and over 2 million leftists signed a petition in support of Harjinder after he killed the three people. Harjinder also had a CDL from Washington state, where he had previously failed the test for the license 10 times. Why he received his CDL after that track record is astounding, and also makes the authorities complicit in his deadly crash.

To return to the newest crash, KOMO News reported Thursday that a semi-truck driver was arrested for vehicular homicide after causing a crash that involved three vehicles and killed another driver. As we now know, that truck driver was almost certainly an illegal alien welcomed in by the Biden administration.

The Department of Transportation found that California issued at least 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers.” Washington state and Pennsylvania have also issued CDLs to illegal aliens. How many Americans have to die so Democrats can give away our jobs to dangerous foreigners?

