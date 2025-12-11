Judge Orders Criminal Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released AGAIN

A judge has stepped in yet again for the wife-abusing, human trafficking, MS-13 “Maryland dad.”

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asserted Thursday that, following Kilmar Abrego Garcia's detention in El Salvador, “he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority.” This is complete garbage. The federal government absolutely has the power to arrest, detain, and deport any illegal alien in the United States purely because he is not allowed to be here. And Abrego Garcia has multiple other criminal charges stacked on top of illegal entry. But apparently, in America now, we voters aren’t allowed to choose our leaders and their policies — instead, we have rule by a thousand gavels.

Given Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 ties, record of domestic abuse, and indictment for human smuggling, he has no business roaming free on American…let alone Maryland…streets. https://t.co/NFi89MxLTB — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) December 11, 2025

ABC, in reporting the news, noted that the Trump administration found evidence that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member — which would make him part of a foreign terrorist organization — but immediately noted that the illegal alien denies it, as if his word were of any value.

Abrego Garcia ought to be in jail in El Salvador, but after a shameful sob-story campaign from Democrats and court orders, the Trump administration brought the criminal illegal back to America, where he was released into his brother‘s custody. Federal authorities, however, subsequently arrested Abrego Garcia again and imprisoned him in Pennsylvania. The Trump administration aimed to deport him to Uganda, but Judge Xinis intervened. Now she is insisting that he be released immediately.

If you want to know how thoroughly despicable leftists are, just notice how much more effort they put into helping foreign serial criminals than into helping or protecting innocent Americans.

The Biden FBI previously released Abrego Garcia despite reason to believe he was engaged in human trafficking. More evidence has since emerged to support the allegations of human trafficking. Additionally, his wife had filed two restraining orders against him for verbal and physical abuse. Two judges and the Trump administration also confirmed Abrego Garcia’s MS-13 affiliation.

8 U.S. Code § 1227 states that “Any alien (including an alien crewman) in and admitted to the United States shall, upon the order of the Attorney General, be removed if the alien is within one or more of the following classes,” including “Present in violation of law.” That plainly describes Abrego Garcia.

The unfortunate reality is that, at a certain point, the Trump administration will have to ignore unlawful court rulings if it is to enforce our nation’s laws, protect national security, and prevent the solidification of a tyranny by a rigged judiciary. Rogue judges cannot be allowed to continue issuing politically influenced rulings constantly and with impunity. It is long past time Congress began to exercise its impeachment power. And the Trump administration should always follow the law, not the whims of woke judges.

