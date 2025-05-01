The Democrats' Abrego Garcia Problem Got A Whole Lot Worse

Immigration has been President Donald Trump’s best issue since returning to office, and Democrats have been desperate for a narrative to knock him off his feet.

Somehow, they landed on demanding the return of suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Several Democrats have even taken taxpayer-funded trips to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia and demand his return, even after new evidence came out linking him to MS-13, human trafficking, and domestic abuse.

Things just got even worse for the Democrats.

Fox News Digital uncovered that Abrego Garcia's wife filed not just one restraining order against him, but two. The newly discovered 2020 application contains troubling details.

The latest document, which was obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital, adds to the mounting evidence against Abrego Garcia and alleges that his wife accused him of verbal and physical abuse against her and mental abuse against her children. The petition for protection form filed in Maryland by Jennifer Vasquez Sura has boxes checked for "acts of abuse," including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child and detaining against will. On Aug. 11, 2020, Vasquez Sura asked for the petition to be rescinded, saying her family wanted to take part in their son's birthday, and Abrego Garcia "also agreed to continue counseling and if not [he's] willing to sign divorce papers." The original petition form lists their son and Abrego Garcia’s stepchildren needing protection.

The document describes concerning behavior on Aug. 3, 2020, when Abrego Garcia allegedly "took [her] phone around 1:00 a.m., and in the morning he wanted to take my car, but I told him I was going to go out with my kids. He then got angry. I went upstairs to make food for my kids, but he turned off the stove."

Her own handwritten allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia from this 2020 protective order request - I’ve redacted addresses, phone numbers, & identities of the children. This is separate from the 2021 protective order request she filed against him. pic.twitter.com/bH0oAuxy1U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

Even more disturbing, the form states that he threatened her and "told [her] ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him." The document also alleges verbal and physical abuse toward her and mental abuse toward her children.

The form goes on to describe an incident in November 2019 when he grabbed her "by the hair in the car." In December 2019, he allegedly grabbed her hair in the car and "dragged" her "out of car leaving [her] in the street." She wrote that he also "broke" her son’s tablet, "broke doors" in the house, pushed her against a wall, broke a phone and a television and damaged the walls that spring. This comes after Fox News Digital reported on written domestic violence allegations filed in court against Abrego Garcia by Vasquez Sura in 2021, but the case was dismissed because she did not make it to a court appearance, CBS News reported. In the filing, written in Vasquez’s handwriting, she alleges Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, writing, "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

This information challenges the narrative that Abrego Garcia was "living quietly in Maryland," as his defenders claim. He's had multiple interactions with law enforcement over the years and could have been deported at any point.

Democrats now face a critical question: When will they admit that their poster child for open borders proves the Republican case against them?

