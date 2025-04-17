Everything the Democrats Don't Want You to Know About Abrego Garcia

Matt Margolis | 10:13 AM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt didn’t hold back. In a clear, methodical takedown, she laid out exactly who the deported suspected MS-13 gang member Gilmar Abrego Garcia is — and it’s everything the Democrats don’t want the public to know. 

Spoiler alert: This is no innocent victim of Trump’s deportation policy.

“When Gilmar Abrego Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations,” Leavitt said. “This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of ‘Hear no evil. Speak no evil. See no evil.’” She emphasized that Abrego Garcia wasn’t alone when he was taken into custody. “He was also arrested with two other well-known members of the vicious MS-13 gang.” 

Leavitt went on to point out that not one, but two separate judges confirmed Abrego Garcia’s affiliation with MS-13 — a finding that has never been disputed. But the gang ties are just the beginning. “Just this morning, it was revealed through Maryland court documents that Abrego Garcia’s wife petitioned for an order of protection against him for two instances of domestic violence in May of 2021,” she told reporters.

She continued, “The court ordered that ‘the respondent committed the following acts of abuse. Once, in May of 2021, assault in any degree….’” Then she added, “On May 4th of 2021, he punched and scratched his wife, ripped off her shirt, and grabbed and bruised her.”

“This is from a court in Maryland,” she stressed. “So not only are Democrats rushing to defend an illegal criminal foreign terrorist gang member, but also an apparent woman-beater.”

Then Leavitt brought the focus back to the most basic fact of the matter. “He was illegally inside our country and had a lawful deportation order,” she said. “That made him subject to removal back to his home country of El Salvador.”

She made it clear that if Abrego Garcia ever tries to come back, he’ll be sent packing again. “If he ever ends up back in the United States, he would immediately be deported again. Nothing will change the fact that Abrego Garcia will never be a Maryland father. He will never live in the United States of America again.”

Leavitt then pointed to the recent Supreme Court ruling as the final word. “The United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the president of the United States and the secretary of state could not be compelled to forcibly retrieve this citizen of El Salvador who is currently locked up in a maximum security prison in his home country due to his MS-13 membership.”

In one briefing, Karoline Leavitt dismantled the left’s narrative, exposing a dangerous criminal the Democrats seem all too eager to defend.

