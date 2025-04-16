Why Are Democrats So Desperate to Prove How Horrible They Are?

I’ll be honest — I expected that after Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, Democrats might take a step back, reassess their strategy, and at least pretend to move toward a more populist message. Instead, they’ve done the opposite. There’s no course correction, no reflection — just a full-speed sprint further into the same radicalism that helped sink them in the first place.

Look at what the Democrats are doing right now. If they were actively trying to lose elections, what exactly would they do differently? Between supporting wildly unpopular causes and doubling down on bizarre priorities, they’re showcasing a kind of political malpractice that’s almost impressive to behold.

Just look at the Democratic Party’s current obsession with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported Salvadoran national suspected of being affiliated with MS-13. Instead of focusing on issues like improving the economy or addressing crime, which might resonate with everyday Americans, they are channeling their energy into championing the return of a deported gang member. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is so worked up about this issue that he’s pledged to personally fly to El Salvador to demand Garcia’s release.

Van Hollen has taken to social media, declaring that “Kilmar was illegally ABDUCTED and deported by the Trump Admin. He must be brought home NOW.” This man cares more about bringing a gang member back to the United States than he does about the murder of one of his own constituents. Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023, barely got a mention from him.

I've been clear: if President Bukele doesn't want to meet here in D.C., then I intend to go to El Salvador this week to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's condition and discuss his release.



Kilmar was illegally ABDUCTED and deported by the Trump Admin. He must be brought home NOW. pic.twitter.com/Hunr6F31J3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 15, 2025

If it were just one Democrat in Congress this unhinged, it would be enough, but Axios reports that members of the House Democratic leadership are attempting to organize an official congressional delegation to El Salvador to stage a grandstanding spectacle demanding Abrego Garcia’s return.

CNN’s Scott Jennings absolutely roasted Democrats over this clown show. As he put it, “Our opposition is apparently currently organizing congressional delegations to go to El Salvador to try to bring illegal aliens back to the United States. It's politically crazy!”

When a panelist claimed that Garcia hadn’t been charged with a crime, Jennings shot back, “If you want to die on this hill, be my guest. It's political malpractice to send Democrat members of Congress to El Salvador to retrieve illegal aliens.”

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY TORCHES Dems for going to El Salvador to bring back alleged MS-13 member🚨



"Our opposition is apparently currently organizing congressional delegations to go to El Salvador to try to bring illegal aliens back to the United States. It's politically crazy!"… pic.twitter.com/cVqZjcR7NN — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 15, 2025

It’s mind-boggling how skewed the Democrats’ priorities are.

Where was this level of outrage from Democrats when Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, or other Americans lost their lives at the hands of illegal immigrants? Yet they’re ready to all but storm the gates in El Salvador for this one individual, and yes, taxpayers are set to foot the bill for this charade.

Look, as a conservative, if Democrats do want to die on this hill, then I’m okay with them committing political suicide, but it’s still terrifying to me that Democrats have gone so far over the edge that this is what they have become.

