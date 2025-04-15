A Federal Judge Just Threatened the Trump Administration

Make no mistake about it, the left is trying to force President Trump to bring an MS-13 gang member back to the United States. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis is now threatening contempt proceedings against the Trump administration for not complying with her order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.

The Biden-appointed judge is particularly upset that the administration hasn't provided evidence of efforts to bring back this suspected gang member. During Tuesday's hearing, she complained, "I've gotten nothing. I've gotten no real response, and no real legal justification for not answering."

Attorneys for Abrego Garcia had asked that the administration be found in contempt of court over its inaction. The judge said she wants to review the evidence the administration submits, which is expected to include sworn depositions, before ruling on the matter. She ordered officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to sit for the depositions, and for the administration to hand over documents by the end of the month to see what steps its taken to comply with her order.

Naturally, the liberal media is portraying Abrego Garcia as some innocent victim of an "administrative error." But they conveniently gloss over the serious concerns about his background.

"Abrego Garcia was a foreign terrorist. He is an MS-13 gang member. He was engaged in human trafficking,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained Tuesday, setting the record straight. “He illegally came into our country, and so deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result."

Xinis previously ordered the administration to try to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S., where he could be given due process. The Supreme Court partially affirmed her order last week, saying Abrego Garcia's removal was "illegal" and that Xinis' order "properly requires the Government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador." During an Oval Office meeting Monday between President Donald Trump and President Nayib Bukele, the Salvadoran president told a reporter that he wouldn’t send Abrego Garcia back to the U.S., calling the question "preposterous."

But what about the judge's previous ruling that supposedly bars Abrego Garcia's deportation? The administration's position is clear: as a member of MS-13, which Trump has designated as a foreign terrorist organization, his removal was both legal and necessary for American safety.

The left is desperately trying to paint a different picture. They point to the judge's opinion questioning the evidence used to identify him as an MS-13 member. This case perfectly illustrates the ongoing battle between Trump's commitment to law and order and activist judges trying to obstruct his immigration policies -- and now threatening the administration with contempt proceedings. This is judicial activism run amok, and it has to stop.

