West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Border Czar Tom Homan Mocks Antifa in Surprise Visit to Sanctuary Cities

We saw those smirks on your faces, governors, when you got those 'sanctuary' howlers from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Prepare to be embarrassed, however, if you're capable of it. Two West Coast, Messed Coast™ states' driver's license agencies issued driver's licenses to that illiterate, ignorant, and illegal alien who killed a Florida family.

The rest of America might be getting tired of paying for West Coast luxury beliefs.

Also this week: Border Czar Tom Homan goes into the belly of the beast, the intifada comes to Microsoft, a California man "finds out" what happens when you mess with ICE, butterflies at Timberline, and did you hear the one about the rapper from Detroit who visited Seattle?

Lots to cover! Let's get going!

You missed him, Antifa.

Border Czar Tom Homan made a West Coast, Messed Coast™ visit while Antifa wasn't looking.

Yesterday, Blaine Sector DCPA Chris Kuhn and USBP Special Operations members met with ICE personnel in support of Border Czar Tom Homan’s visit to Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/ucdC5v9koU — Rosario Pete Vasquez, Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefBLW) August 21, 2025

Antifa in Portland, Ore., Seattle, and Tacoma, Wash., planned to "greet" the border enforcer in their usual violent, explosive style, but they missed him.

Homan visited "the sanctuary cities of San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and Tacoma" to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents some atta boys and girls.

Homan, or someone in his entourage, even snapped a photo of the American flag on top of Portland's ICE building. The flag was moved to the roof after Antifa took it.

Homan said in an X post that he, "let them know that President Trump and I have their six… we will not negligently ignore the laws that Congress has enacted, nor will we turn our backs on U.S. communities when criminal illegal aliens are plaguing their streets."

This week I visited the sanctuary cities of San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and Tacoma to speak to the men and women of ICE and CBP and let them know that President Trump and I have their six… we will not negligently ignore the laws that Congress has enacted nor will we turn our… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) August 21, 2025

He said what every sentient being knows: "Sanctuary cities are only sanctuaries for criminals, PERIOD."

Choosing sides

Portland's ICE outpost has been under siege for months by the Antifa mafia's explosions, screeching, and violence. It's kept the neighbors up for months.

When a woman took Portland to court for failing to enforce its noise ordinances, she lost when the city, the Portland Police Bureau, and institutional Portland sided with Antifa. I talked about the case in my latest podcast, where we find out the police bureau chose not to help quell the violence because it was seen as helping ICE. Sanctuary cities can't help ICE, don't you know, even if by doing so it helps the law-abiding citizens around them. Wow.

A Portland charter school is planning to move from the area due to the noise that it blames on the feds, not Antifa.

Portland should begin testing the water for insanity.

Wrong turn, West Coast, Messed Coast™

Homan's visit was just hours after we discovered that it wasn't only California that issued the Commercial Drivers License (CDL) to the alleged driver of the semi tractor-trailer truck who killed members of a Florida family. In fact, both California and Washington issued him CDLs for which he was completely unqualified, according to Seattle Red.

When will other states get tired of paying for West Coast, Messed Coast™ luxury beliefs?

The Trump 45 Administration rejected Harjinder Singh's work authorization in 2020, but Washington state knew better and awarded the illegal worker a CDL only months after a man with the same name and description and a CDL took out a historic bridge in Arkansas.

YOU ARE RIGHT! it's the same guy.

I'm tagging the reporter that broke the story in 2019. @billbowden

link to article - https://t.co/FpogGVOkj6 pic.twitter.com/pi80jao54K — Carry (@boatgirl3) August 18, 2025

Mary, meet Bubba

Watch this space. America First Policy's Leigh Ann O'Neill is in contact with 50 women at the Washington Corrections Center for Women who have been sexually harassed or beaten by male inmates who say they're women. She told me on Seattle Red radio on Thursday that one woman complained that a six-foot-four intact male knocked her out cold while she stood in the day room of the prison, while 40 other female inmates and a female guard watched.

EXCLUSIVE--A firsthand account of the attack: a 6’4” male savagely assaults a female inmate a full foot shorter than him. This is happening in America—how is this allowed? https://t.co/XqZaXUgThm pic.twitter.com/yDK4DkPeot — Leigh Ann O'Neill (@LaLONeill) August 15, 2025

Wait, 41 females can't take Bubba?

Woke politicians virtue signal while women take the beatings.

Turning the woke around

As California democrats try to break their own rules and gerrymander the state even more than it is, the cavalry is coming.

Scott Presler is coming to help with voter registration efforts in Oregon, Washington, and California.

Worst place to move

Why are two West Coast, Messed Coast™ states on the "worst place to move" list?

Worst place to do business

Marcus Lemonis, the TV guy who turns around struggling businesses, is reviving Bed Bath & Beyond, BUT vows never to open in California. While there are a lot of fake responses by Governor Gavin Newsom's office out there in the ether, his real one was bad enough.

Dear Governor @GavinNewsom



I thought your post would suggest we bring business leaders together to understand how to improve the 4 pillars/friction of business and find a way to make it better.



1. Streamline regulation- consistent simplified compliance rules across state and… https://t.co/o6c9YfExRs — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) August 20, 2025

Intifada at Microsoft

After days of protests, work strikes, and general stupidity, Microsoft decided it had had enough of the pro-Hamas protesters when they covered the company's monument with red paint and threatened people at the farmer's market.

Then, after days of blackmail, they called the cops, who made 18 arrests.

🧵NEW: Microsoft releases video of yesterday's "destructive and aggressive" anti-Israel protest on campus



"Of the 20 people arrested during yesterday’s incident, only one is a current Microsoft employee and only three are former employees previously terminated for similar… pic.twitter.com/m9Th7H16Ei — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) August 21, 2025

🎶Letters, we get letters...and comments🎶

I excerpt a comment from VIP Member Arcebedian, who had a few pungent observations about the state of Karenhood and "Leftist loons, goons, and poltroons."

Perhaps a good solution for the Antifa Thugs, the whacked out Karens, and the various shades of Leftist loons, goons, and poltroons that are so caught up in their moral superiority bubbles is to have them volunteer their time. As in call up Vladimir and Volodomyr and volunteer them as recruits on the front lines in the Ukraine war. [...] That's the only way to cure these commie loving cranks folks. Scare them to within an inch of their mortal lives. That's the only way to get them to pull their heads out of their asses long enough to burst the bubble and get a good dose of reality again.

They haven't ruined everything—yet

It's butterfly season at Oregon's Timberline Lodge.

