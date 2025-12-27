FAFO: Trump-Kennedy Center Sues Musician Who Bailed on Christmas Eve Concert for $1M

The Trump era has always been about consequences — and the latest drama at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center is pure FAFO energy in motion.

Chuck Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player, was supposed to host the annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam at the Trump-Kennedy Center. Instead, he bailed at the last minute — killing the holiday show — because he couldn't stomach the venue's new name honoring President Donald Trump. Now the center's president, Richard Grenell, is seeking $1 million in damages from him.

Grenell sent Redd a letter, which the New York Post obtained, that made it clear the institution plans to collect.

"Your decision to withdraw at the last moment—explicitly in response to the Center's recent renaming, which honors President Trump's extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure—is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution," Grenell wrote. “Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center.”

Grenell claimed that attendance for the Jazz Jam, which Redd has hosted for the last several years, had been “lagging considerably behind our other Christmas and holiday offerings.” “The contrast between the public’s lack of interest in your show with the success we are experiencing under our new chairman is drastic,” the Trump administration official said. “The most avant-garde and well-regarded performers in your genre will still perform regularly, and unlike you, they’ll do it to sold out crowds regardless of their political leanings,” Grenell continued. The Trump-Kennedy Center president further claimed that Redd’s “dismal ticket sales and lack of donor support” combined with the eleventh-hour cancellation “has cost us considerably.” “This is your official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt.” Redd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kennedy Center was reportedly in disrepair before Trump stepped in and restored it to its former glory, prompting the board to honor him with the name change, which naturally sparked an uproar among Trump critics. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and other artists had already announced they wouldn't perform at the venue after Trump made himself chairman and overhauled the board of directors.

But the center isn't backing down. Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi slammed performers who boycott over politics. "Any artist cancelling their show at the Trump Kennedy Center over political differences isn't courageous or principled—they are selfish, intolerant, and have failed to meet the basic duty of a public artist: to perform for all people," Daravi said.

"Art is a shared cultural experience meant to unite, not exclude," Daravi added. "The Trump Kennedy Center is a true bipartisan institution that welcomes artists and patrons from all backgrounds—great art transcends politics, and America's cultural center remains committed to presenting popular programming that inspires and resonates with all audiences."

The message is loud and clear: cancel your performance for political reasons, and you might just get hit with a seven-figure bill.

Welcome to the FAFO presidency, Mr. Redd.

