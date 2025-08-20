Stephen Miller's Rant on 'White, Crazy Communist Hippie' Rent-a-Mobs in D.C. Is Standing-O Worthy

The most entertaining thing the left has done in their treacly attempts to counteract President Donald Trump's law and order and border security agendas is to bus in troupes of cotton-topped rent-a-mobs to scream, hold signs, and sing slogans to old 1960s Pete Seeger tunes. They're transparent, insulting, unserious, and wholly beside the point because what they're doing is advocating for illegal aliens, criminals, tweakers, gangsters, and pimps. And the White House's Stephen Miller noticed. Oh, did he ever.

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, stood on Wednesday with National Guard members, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth inside Union Station. This architectural jewel in D.C. has been allowed to devolve into a urine-tainted den of addicts, pimps, and gangsters. No law-abiding person can safely enter the building. If you dared, you'd make sure you'd been read your last rites before putting a toe inside.

14 years in DC, never seen Union Station like this before



85 years ago, hundreds of thousands of passengers passed through these doors in one day



Now, just outside the recently-renovated vaulted ceilings and opulent Beaux-art architecture, DC’s most vulnerable live in squalor pic.twitter.com/FtC24s77tu — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) February 27, 2022

But there they were, and with the cotton-topped screechers outside, Miller held court in one of the most incisive, acerbic, and truthful takes on the left and their efforts to pressure Trump into abandoning his vow to make D.C. safer.

“We are going to ignore these STUPID WHITE HIPPIES that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old," Miller said. "We are going to get back to the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C.”

Turn up the sound.

🚨 LMAO! While at Union Station in DC, Stephen Miller just DESTROYED the leftist “protestors” who are yelling at National Guard troops



“We are going to ignore these STUPID WHITE HIPPIES that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over ninety years old.” 🤣🔥



“We… pic.twitter.com/M5nSpUMA7O — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

What the rent-a-mobs are really saying is they want D.C. to remain criminal-infested. They don't have to worry about getting raped or assaulted because they don't live there.

Miller laid out the problem with the left's mobs that actual D.C. citizens can't deny.

"For too long," Miller said. "99% of this city has been terrorized by 1% of this city. And the voices that you hear out there — those crazy communists — they have no roots, they have no connection to this city, they have no families they are raising in this city, they have no one they are sending to school in this city, they have no jobs in this city, they have no connection to this community at all."

"They're the ones who have been advocating for the 1% — the criminals, the killers, the rapists, the drug dealers," Miller lectured. But as he said it, he was struck with an inspiration. "And I'm glad they're here today, because me, Pete, and the vice president, are going to leave here, and inspired by them, are going to add thousands more resources to this city, to get the criminals and gang members out of here."

Whether the astroturf likes it or not, Trump and company are cleaning up Union Station and the rest of D.C.

Trump has completely transformed Washington, D.C.’s Union Station.



I’ve taken the train into D.C. before and was shocked at the amount of homeless and loiterers outside.



It feels like a first world city again — the way it should be. pic.twitter.com/btbXjuOvDc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 16, 2025

While their elders sing their bad slogans, these rent-a-mobs provide witting or unwitting cover for the Lisa Fithian or Pramila Jayapal-trained "peaceful" protesters and their Antifa and anarchist agents provocateur to go about their violent activities and professional monkey wrenching. Read about this in the story I wrote: Well, Lookie Here: Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Caught Planning Massive Anti-Trump Riots?

The owner of the rent-a-mob business Crowds on Demand reports that his business in the D.C. area has increased by 400% this year over last.

Rent-a-Mob Businesses See Spike In Demand In D.C.



There are ongoing protests in Washington D.C., against Trump’s recent move to federalize the city. And with this, there are also growing questions over just how independent some of those protests are. pic.twitter.com/TwePR0Vfof — NTD+ (@NTDPlus_) August 14, 2025

One of my favorite Ronald Reagan quotes is, "Don't be afraid to see what you see." What D.C. residents will see now is how much better life is when someone is looking out for their welfare and not the criminals'.

In my podcast on Tuesday (see below), I took up the D.C. issue and considered similar ways in which the left sides with chaos in Los Angeles, Portland, and elsewhere. The choice couldn't be more stark. The left supports confusion, lawbreaking, and chaos.

Why is that? Because they win power if you're scared.

It's refreshing to hear someone cheer for the good guys. It so seldom happens. Excuses are made for all manner of society-degrading behavior, often without offering a way to get better. And now that Trump has begun cleaning up D.C. and L.A. all the left can do is cheer for the bad guys.

